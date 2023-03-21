David Lynch is one of the most beloved cult filmmakers of all-time, but the passion for his theatrical feature films is only part of the reason that he has grown such an expansive fan base. Yes, Lynch has quite a few classics under his belt (Eraserhead, Mulholland Drive, The Elephant Man, Blue Velvet, and Lost Highway just to name a few), but it’s his endearing personality that makes him so unique. Whether he's creating his daily weather reports or showing up as himself on episodes of Family Guy or Louie, Lynch brings an optimism and sense-of-humor that may shock those that have seen his most disturbing films. His activities are unpredictable, so leave it to Lynch to give his funniest performance to date in his bizarre Netflix short film What Did Jack Do? that was released on Netflix without warning at the beginning of 2020.

What Is 'What Did Jack Do?' About?

What Did Jack Do? is a 17-minute short film that initially debuted at a French film festival in 2017, shortly after Lynch made his return to television with Twin Peaks: The Return. Shot entirely in black-and-white, the short stars Lynch as an unidentified detective that is tasked with interrogating a capuchin monkey (credited simply “as himself”) who has been accused of murder. The monkey skirts around the truth before breaking out into a strangely touching rendition of “The Flames of Love” right before the credits run.

As shown in the excellent documentary David Lynch: The Art of Life, the idiosyncratic filmmaker has been experimenting with short-form storytelling since his days as a student in the 1960s. Those that find his films to be obtuse and confusing will likely be baffled by his short films, which are somehow even more bizarre in their aversion to structure. Lynch often explores the dark side of human nature and the lurking forces of evil within the world, but even in his most disturbing projects, there’s an affinity for beautiful things. What Did Jack Do? is an utter delight, and features the funniest performance Lynch has ever given.

'What Did Jack Do?' Feels Familiar

In many ways, What Did Jack Do? feels like a continuation of the Twin Peaks universe, as Lynch casts himself in a somewhat familiar role. Lynch guest starred on the original 1990s ABC series as the idiosyncratic FBI Chief Gordon Cole, a nearly deaf yet genuinely compassionate boss for the series lead, Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan). Cole is often used as comic relief, but he grew to have an even more profound role in Twin Peaks: The Return. When Cooper is corrupted by an evil spirit and the original town is overtaken by a dark and looming presence, Cole provides a voice of reason, balance, and hopefulness. Seeing him as another optimistic, yet skilled homicide detective brought back these familiar vibes.

Much of the comedy in Twin Peaks came from Cole’s matter-of-fact way of enunciating his phrases; while the detective in What Did Jack Do? can hear a whole lot better, his dialect is largely similar. Considering that it’s set in what appears to be a railway car, features coffee in a primary role, and even contains a brief appearance by a waitress, What Did Jack Do? plays on many of the signature motifs that Twin Peaks fans are familiar with. The short is confined to one location, so Lynch’s exaggerated vocal performance is all the viewer has to connect him to the story. It’s as if he’s the only bright spot in a (literally) dark world; the black-and-white noir style suggests something more sinister, but Lynch subverts the genre with his magnetic performance.

David Lynch Is Genuine as Ever in 'What Did Jack Do?'

Of course, the humor of What Happened To Jack? revolves around how inherently ridiculous it is to be questioning a talking monkey of murder. However, Lynch is just as sincere as he’s ever been; there’s nothing to suggest the short is intended to be a parody, and the straight-faced gravity of Lynch’s persona when talking to the potentially guilty monkey is not any different than a detective like Humphrey Bogart in The Maltese Falcon. Those that know Lynch well understand he simply expresses himself in ways that defy logic, and What Happened To Jack? doesn’t break that mold at all. It doesn’t feel like Lynch is trying to lampoon himself, which makes the fact that he’s interviewing a monkey seem even more charming.

It’s perhaps somewhat unsurprising that the initially straightforward interview diverges into something more existential and thematic. The monkey ultimately talks about his love for a chicken named Toototabon, who appears to be the femme fatale in this wacky take on a noir. It doesn’t matter that the monkey’s dialogue comes from a human mouth that is cheaply deepfaked onto his face, or that there’s no context to the story’s beginning. What matters is that this detective wants to find justice and this monkey wants to find love. Are there any goals that are more necessary right now?

'What Did Jack Do?' Within the Larger Context of Lynch's Work

What Did Jack Do? was released somewhat abruptly on Netflix on Lynch’s birthday; it also happened to be right around the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday where many people had the day off. What Did Jack Do? was the first major project of Lynch’s since Twin Peaks: The Return, and his fans were deseperate to get any piece of content that he had touched. While there are always rumors that Lynch is directing a new feature film or that Twin Peaks will continue into a fourth season (even though it has a perfect finale), they have never emerged. It feel touching that Lynch offered to share this gift with the majority of the world on Netflix before a holiday; in the subsequent months when COVID-19 put barriers on human interaction, What Did Jack Do? was something that Lynch’s fans could celebrate and bond over.

It’s a strange time for Lynch. He’s received countless accolades for his body of work, including a lifetime achievement award from the Academy Awards; the highly respected magazine Cahiers du Cinema even named Twin Peaks: The Return as the best film of the decade, as it’s been occasionally argued that it qualifies as a movie, and not a series. Yet, he still gives his daily weather report, posts optimistically on social media, and occasionally talks to a monkey about love and murder. There’s something inspirational about that, and we should all try and act a little bit more like David Lynch.