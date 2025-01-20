"The possibility that love is not enough," was Major Garland Brigg's answer to the question, "What do you fear most in this world?" in season two of David Lynch's groundbreaking, surrealist soap opera, Twin Peaks. Although Lynch did not write this episode, the dialogue exchange could just as well be used as the thesis statement of Lynch's decades of storytelling about the most disturbing, confounding, and upsetting forces of evil that work against the human spirit. Lynch's recent, unfortunate passing has left many of us reflecting on his stories, and one element of his work that deserves more attention is his propensity to inject a great deal of love, hope, and sentimentality into his films.

In Blue Velvet, and many of Lynch's masterworks, we accept the dreadful conclusion that the evils of this world will remain even in the face of love. But there's one movie in his batch of work that suggests that Lynch's answer to the question—what if love is not enough—may not be so hopeless after all. Wild at Heart, starring Nicolas Cage and Laura Dern, is a lovers-on-the-run story; one in a long and storied subgenre including the likes of Badlands, Sugarland Express, and True Romance. When you compare the works of Lynch to Terrence Malick, Steven Spielberg, and Tony Scott, it may seem hard to believe that Wild at Heart actually has the happiest ending of all these movies.

David Lynch Changed the Story's Ending, Turning 'Wild at Heart' Into a Fairy Tale

Wild at Heart is based on a 1990 novel by American writer Barry Gifford. The premise is largely the same: Sailor (Cage) and Lula (Dern) go on the run to California after Sailor breaks his parole, following a short stint in prison for involuntary manslaughter. This enrages Lula's mom, played by Dern's real-life mother, Diane Ladd, who hires a hitman to track them down and kill Sailor. The story plays out like many lovers-on-the-run films do—they run from place to place, meeting a variety of characters who pose a threat to both their freedom and their love. But sadly, the end of the novel sees the two lovers separated. In a surprising twist, Lynch found this too upsetting and changed the ending in a manner that brought an underlining, fairy-tale aspect of Sailor and Lula's romance to the surface. In Lynch's Wild at Heart, Sailor leaves Lula after spending more time in prison, deciding on her behalf that she would be better off without him. After leaving her, Sailor is attacked and left broken and bloodied on the ground.

When all hope seems lost for our protagonist, a vision of Glinda the Good Witch (portrayed by Laura Palmer herself, Sheryl Lee) appears to Sailor and tells him that if he is truly "wild at heart," he cannot give up on his love for Lula. The two lovers reunite, and he sings an Elvis song to her in a gesture of his undying love. It is a sweet, sentimental ending, in spite of the excessively profane, violent world that Sailor and Lula have traveled through together.

'Wild at Heart' is Merely One Example of David Lynch's Earnest Sentimentality