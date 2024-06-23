The Big Picture Lynch's Wild at Heart is a tribute to The Wizard of Oz, with many thematic and visual parallels.

Lynch overhauled the original story for Wild at Heart, adding references to The Wizard of Oz and turning it into a surreal, dreamlike Lynchian film.

The movie's divisive blend of Southern Gothic, violence, humor, and pop culture references embodies Lynch's unique style.

Few films have had as lasting a cultural impact as The Wizard of Oz. A box office bomb when it was released in 1939, it quickly morphed into a beloved family classic whose most famous imagery — the Yellow Brick Road, the Emerald City, the ruby red slippers — have become iconic. There's hardly a person who doesn't know the story of Dorothy Gale (Judy Garland), a Kansas farm girl who's transported to a magical land and embarks on a journey home with a Scarecrow (Ray Bolger), a Tin Man (Jack Haley), and a Cowardly Lion (Bert Lahr), pursued along the way by the Wicked Witch of the West (Margaret Hamilton) and guided along by the Good Witch of the East (Billie Burke). Its impact can be found across music, movies, and Broadway shows, including David Lynch's blood-soaked, sexually explicit Palme d'Or winner, Wild at Heart.

On the surface, you wouldn't expect Lynch's film to have much in common with The Wizard of Oz. Indeed, the bones of its story are more akin to other "Lovers on the Run" dramas like Bonnie and Clyde, Badlands, and Natural Born Killers. Yet by drawing influence from the unlikeliest of sources, Lynch turned what could have been a routine road movie into something uniquely his own.

David Lynch Made Radical Changes to 'Wild at Heart's Original Story

Based on a book by Barry Gifford, Wild at Heart centers on Sailor Ripley (Nicolas Cage) and Lula Pace Fortune (Laura Dern), two lovers who are constantly separated by Lula's domineering mother, Marietta (played by Dern's real life mom, Diane Ladd). After serving time in prison for killing a man hired by Marietta to knife him, Sailor hits the road with Lula, breaking parole to travel to California. Marietta first sends her boyfriend, private eye Johnny Farragut (Harry Dean Stanton), to find her daughter before hiring mobster Marcello Santos (J.E. Freeman) to kill Sailor. After encountering a variety of weirdos on the open road, Sailor and a pregnant Lula get waylaid in Big Tuna, Texas, where seedy criminal Bobby Peru (Willem Dafoe) convinces Sailor to rob a feed store with him. When the robbery turns into a bloody mess, Sailor is sent back to prison, leaving Lula to raise their child on her own until he's released.

By the time he made Wild at Heart, Lynch had won acclaim and courted controversy with his violent, nightmarish noir Blue Velvet, and was on his way to gaining national celebrity with his soon-to-premiere TV series Twin Peaks. Unfortunately, with the collapse of Dino De Laurentiis' production company, Ronnie Rocket and One Saliva Bubble fell apart. When those two films failed to launch, the story of Sailor and Lula found its way into his hands.

In an interview with The New York Times, Lynch said he instantly fell in love with Gifford's then un-published novel, even though he massively overhauled it. In adapting the book into a screenplay, Lynch created several new characters, added new scenes, and severely altered the ending, changing it from sad (Sailor and Lula break up forever) to happy (Sailor and Lula reunite). The most significant change he made were the references to The Wizard of Oz, which, he said, "just kind of crept in there and permeated the whole thing." This, more than anything else, took the story in a surreal, dreamlike direction that can only be described as Lynchian.

'Wild at Heart' Is David Lynch's Most Obvious Tribute to 'The Wizard of Oz'

As argued in the 2022 documentary Lynch/Oz, The Wizard of Oz's influence can be found all over Lynch's work. Blue Velvet, for instance, finds small town boy Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle MacLachlan) trying to find his way back to the safety of his home from a violent nightmare world of sadomasochism (there's also a deleted scene involving Isabella Rossellini as nightclub singer Dorothy Vallens that is clearly a reference to Oz). Movies like Lost Highway, Mulholland Dr., and Inland Empire operate within the logic of dreams in much the same way that Dorothy's trip to Oz took place entirely in her sleep. Even Lynch's most straightforward film, The Straight Story, features a romanticized vision of the Midwest in the same way Oz idealizes Kansas.

Wild at Heart features the most obvious parallels to Oz, both visually and thematically. Both films show characters on an odyssey through a magical realm, with the American landscape acting as a substitute for the Land of Oz. Marietta often appears in the guise of the Wicked Witch of the West, terrorizing Lula on her journey down the Yellow Brick Road (as the highway is often referred to by the young lovers). After Lula is sexually assaulted by Bobby Peru, she clicks her red slipper-clad heels together, wishing for the safety of home. In the last act, when Sailor has split from Lula and been beaten up by street thugs, Glenda the Good Witch (played by Laura Palmer herself, Sheryl Lee) appears and convinces him to return to her. These references are more than just winks and nods to a famous film: they give Wild at Heart a magical quality that contrasts with some of the story's seedier elements, creating an Americana fantasia.

'Wild at Heart' Is One of David Lynch's Best Movies

Image via Universal Pictures

Lynch's films have always been divisive (see Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert's famous review of Blue Velvet), and Wild at Heart was no different. According to Newsweek, when it was announced as the Palme d'Or winner, "the boos almost drowned out the cheers," with Ebert, "almost pink with outrage... leading the jeering section." It's easy to understand why some viewers would be turned off by Lynch's blending of Southern Gothic, extreme violence, sexual deviance, and scatological humor, all peppered with pop culture references (in addition to Oz, Lynch throws in allusions to Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe).

If Lynch's work isn't your thing to begin with, then Wild at Heart will put your patience to the test. Yet for fans of the director's singularly peculiar style, Wild at Heart offers a unique insight into what has driven him throughout his artistic career: his vision of America as a land of idealism masking a violent underbelly, his use of archetypes and oddballs to reveal something deeper about humanity, and his optimism for a better future. It's little wonder that Lynch would have such a deep affinity for The Wizard of Oz, the ultimate encapsulation of the themes that have fascinated him.

