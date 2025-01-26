Despite the avant-garde style David Lynch was known for, he had a love for plenty more traditional movies. So much so that one particular mainstream Hollywood classic frequently made its way into his films. The Wizard of Oz is cherished by generations, including the filmmaker/artist who created work that was not so mainstream. Lynch’s passing has left a hole in cinema and television, but his eccentric, nightmarish work lives on, as does his adoration for The Wizard of Oz. He referenced it repeatedly, not just in Wild at Heart (1990) where Laura Dern wears ruby slippers and Laura Palmer shows up as Glinda the Good. The 2022 documentary, Lynch/Oz, follows a weirder Yellow Brick Road to explore how influential the 1939 fantasy musical was to Lynch.

‘Lynch/Oz’ Is the Perfect Documentary for David Lynch Fans

Image via The Samuel Goldwyn Company

Expect the unexpected when traveling somewhere over the rainbow into the cosmic horror of Twin Peaks and the most un-Lynchian film he made, The Straight Story (1999). Lynch/Oz may not have been made by the elusive creator, but it can be just as surprising. Six visual essays take viewers into the relationship between The Wizard of Oz and the works by Lynch, with clips shown to fit with the analysis and self-reflection given by various narrators for individual chapters.

Director John Waters talks about his love for Margaret Hamilton’s performance as the Wicked Witch, before talking about how he feels he and Lynch shared a fascination with exposing the darkness of a picturesque 1950s paradise. There is a fun fact that fans might love to learn, as Waters recalls seeing Eraserhead and becoming a vocal supporter of it, something that Lynch appreciated. Director Karyn Kusama’s chapter then pulls back the velvet curtain to see how a later film connects to The Wizard of Oz without the obvious imagery in Lynch's 1990 crime-romance, where Glinda the Good Witch and the ruby slippers make an appearance.

‘The Wizard of Oz’ References That Go Beyond 'Wild at Heart'