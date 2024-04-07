David Mamet is an American playwright, screenwriter, and director who has been working in Hollywood since the 1980s. He got his start penning off-Broadway productions before transitioning to film. His most notable projects as a writer include The Verdict, House of Games, The Untouchables, and Glengarry Glen Ross. His next film is reported to be The Penitent, based on one of his plays.

As both a writer and director, Mamet eschews flashy effects and grand visuals, instead relying on his mastery of dialogue, concise writing, and minimalist storytelling. Intricate plots and flawed protagonists are his stock-in-trade. Renowned for his distinct style, Mamet has crafted a dialogue technique so singular it's dubbed "Mamet-Speak." It involves staccato exchanges filled with meticulous profanity, in which every word serves a purpose. Throughout his rich career, Mamet has written multiple critical hits, but these are his best-written movies.

10 'Homicide' (1991)

Starring: Joe Mantegna, William H. Macy, Ving Rhames, Natalia Nogulich

"Don't die with a lie on your lips, man." Jewish detective Bobby Gold (Joe Mantegna) finds himself torn between his allegiance to the force and his cultural identity when assigned to investigate the murder of an elderly Jewish woman. As he delves deeper into the case, he confronts a wider conspiracy, leading him to question his own beliefs and values.

Homicide is a distinctive take on the crime genre, with the spiritual themes juxtaposed against a stylish visual backdrop. This is courtesy of legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins, who elevates what could have been humdrum scenes into high art. Homicide also seems to be one of Mamet's more personal stories, although it retains genre elements. As a Jewish filmmaker himself, Mamet uses Gold's journey as a metaphor for the process of rediscovering one's heritage after years of estrangement. Mantegna steps up to the challenge, deftly playing Gold as the perpetual outsider.

9 'The Edge' (1997)

Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Alec Baldwin, Harold Perrineau, Elle Macpherson

"We're all put to the test... but it never comes in the form or at the point we would prefer, does it?" This survival thriller features Anthony Hopkins as wealthy intellectual Charles Morse, Alec Baldwin as the charming but flawed fashion photographer Bob Green, and Harold Perrineau as assistant Stephen. After their plane crashes, the men must fight for their lives in the Alaskan wilderness.

Morse's cold wits clash with Green's impulsiveness, leading to a battle not only against the elements but also against each other. Dangers confront them at every turn, culminating in a visceral showdown with a bloodthirsty bear. The Edge is the kind of adventure story that could easily have come off as cheesy and over-the-top, but Mamet's script keeps things grounded. In particular, he fleshes out the characters and provides them with significant emotional development throughout the film. Audiences believe that they've been changed by their harrowing ordeal, making The Edge a worthy and thrilling survival ordeal with emotional poignancy.

8 'Wag the Dog' (1997)

Starring: Robert De Niro, Dustin Hoffman, Anne Heche, Denis Leary

"A good plan today is better than a perfect plan tomorrow." Wag the Dog follows spin doctor Conrad Brean (Robert De Niro) and Hollywood producer Stanley Motss (Dustin Hoffman) as they attempt to distract the American public from a presidential sex scandal just days before the election. They concoct a fake war with Albania, complete with staged footage and manufactured heroism designed to create a patriotic frenzy and shift the focus away from the candidate.

Rain Man's Barry Levinson is a good director for this material. The result is a darkly comic satire of politics and show business: Dr. Strangelove meets The Player. In particular, it slyly suggests that, in an age where image is everything, fake conflicts can lead to real ones. De Niro and Hoffman have great chemistry here, aided by fascinating supporting performances from Woody Harrelson and Willie Nelson. The film is not only smart but eerily prophetic for the time, as it premiered just a month before the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal broke.

7 'The Spanish Prisoner' (1997)

Starring: Campbell Scott, Steve Martin, Rebecca Pidgeon, Ben Gazzara