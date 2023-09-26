NCIS veteran David McCallum has passed away in New York City on Monday, September 25. The celebrated actor, whose cause of death is listed as natural causes, was 90 years old, having celebrated his birthday less than a week ago. McCallum has had a long career playing many fan-favorite characters, nonetheless, his NCIS stint as Chief Medical Examiner Donald “Ducky” Mallard will be the one fans remember him for as he was the last remaining original cast member on CBS’ long-running series.

Remembering the veteran actor, NCIS’ X handle (Formerly Twitter), put out a statement saying they were “privileged that CBS was his home for so many years.” Adding, “David was a gifted actor and author, and beloved by many around the world. He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the countless hours on film and television that will never go away.”

McCallum entertained fans for close to two decades as Ducky, the eccentric but very efficient medical examiner who had a knack for psychological profiling. “We will miss his warmth and endearing sense of humor that lit up any room or soundstage he stepped onto, as well as the brilliant stories he often shared from a life well-lived,” the statement concluded.

David McCallum Had a Career Spanning Two Decades in TV and Movies

With a career spanning several decades, McCallum has played many characters that will stay with fans in the years to come. McCallum’s breakout role came in 1961 when he was cast as Illya Kuryakin in The Man from U.N.C.L.E TV series, for which he bagged two Emmy Award nominations and a Golden Globe nod. Following the success of the series he went on to work in several movies such as Freud and A Night to Remember, The Great Escape, Billy Budd, The Greatest Story Ever Told, Mosquito Squadron, and in various TV movies, including the 1969 Teacher, Teacher, which bagged him his third Emmy nomination.

Prior to finding a permanent home on TV with NCIS, he appeared in shows like The Invisible Man, Sapphire and Steel, Motherlove, Colditz, The Education of Max Bickford, and Kidnapped among others. He also made appearances in several episodes of The Outer Limits, Law & Order, and Sex and the City.

Next to acting, music was his second love, hailing from a musical family he also released music with Capitol Records, which featured unique takes on popular songs of the time. He’s survived by his wife, four children, and eight grandchildren. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fans around the world.