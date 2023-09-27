The Big Picture David McCallum's contribution to NCIS was crucial, as without his portrayal of Ducky, the show may not have been made.

McCallum's role as Illya Kuryakin in The Man from U.N.C.L.E. made him a TV icon, drawing in a large fan base.

NCIS provided McCallum with a career renaissance and allowed him to showcase his talents and passion for acting until his death.

No series is complete without its actors, a statement that couldn't hold more true for the juggernaut that is NCIS. Celebrating its 20th anniversary this fall, the JAG spin-off quickly became its own force of nature, dominating CBS's ratings and generating five spin-offs of its own. Much of this success can be credited to NCIS's original unique cast and their winsome chemistry. In fact, NCIS's existence comes down to one particular cast member: David McCallum, who passed away this Monday at the age of 90. Without McCallum's contributions, there would simply be no NCIS.

How Did David McCallum Help ‘NCIS’ Get Made?

Few aspects are more crucial to a series than properly building its cast. Actors must fit their roles like a glove, and cast-wide chemistry should be as lightning in a bottle as possible. The NCIS creators knew they had potential on their hands after gathering their core group of Mark Harmon, Sasha Alexander, Michael Weatherly, Pauley Perrette, Sean Murray, and David McCallum — except the studio executives disagreed. They were reluctant to cast McCallum, as director James Whitmore Jr. recalled to The Hollywood Reporter in an NCIS retrospective.

"When they cast David McCallum as Ducky, the studio said, “No way, we’re not casting this old character actor in the role," Whitmore Jr. shared. "And Don [Bellisario] said, “If you don’t, we’re not doing the show.” He was that serious about it. The studio went with it, and of course, David McCallum is gold."

Indeed, David McCallum was more than gold: he was lit dynamite. It's easy to draw conclusions in retrospect but without Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard's irreverent, witty, and amiable charm to balance Jethro Gibbs' (Harmon) aloof cynicism and sparkle off Abby Sciuto (Perrette), NCIS would have felt sorely lacking. Ducky was part of the series' DNA, arguably its most core emotional and entertainment-value component beyond his autopsy sessions. McCallum played off his co-stars with the proficiency of the industry veteran he was, stealing every scene without effort. One syllable was enough to make heads snap to attention. After all, an actor's talent doesn't mysteriously vanish once they age — an "old character actor" knows what they're doing. It's to Don Bellisario's credit for knowing McCallum was worth fighting for to that extreme. Without David McCallum and the role of Ducky, one of television's most unstoppable franchises would have died during pre-production. In turn, NCIS returned the legendary actor's favor.

David McCallum Was a Classic TV Icon

Born in Scotland, David McCallum was a heartthrob of phenomenon proportions thanks to his role in The Man from U.N.C.L.E., which was itself a brief but intense pop culture sensation. Set during the 1960s modern day and highlighting the decade's Cold War tensions, McCallum played secret agent Illya Kuryakin, a true international man of mystery working for the international espionage group "U.N.C.L.E." Word-of-mouth about this serialized American cousin to James Bond and its balance between real-world solemnity and spy caper thrills made The Man from U.N.C.L.E. popular enough to draw prominent guest stars, spawn a spin-off, and inspire a 2015 film remake from director Guy Ritchie.

Much like how NCIS depended upon McCallum's involvement, so did the character of Illya Kuryakin propel U.N.C.L.E.'s growing successes. U.N.C.L.E. was intended as a vehicle for lead actor Robert Vaughn's Napoleon Solo, a dashingly handsome and suitably suave figure, but the Russian-born and America-loyal Illya drew the most fanfare. His sharply austere looks, inscrutable expressions, sly wit, and utterly unflappable demeanor stole the show out from under its Bond-esque lead. The series revealed nothing about Illya except his Russian heritage and that he liked jazz music, so McCallum infused his performance with ideas he had independently developed. Where Napoleon Solo was the suave charmer, Illya was the eye-catching mystery in the corner that needles the back of your mind. This was no sidekick but a character with untold depths behind those icy blue eyes. Rather than off-putting, Illya's condescending reserve was The Man from U.N.C.L.E.'s secret weapon. McCallum's presence gave U.N.C.L.E. a distinct edge over the rest of the espionage media boom of the 1960s; he would earn two Emmy nominations for the role. How well his go-to black turtlenecks contrasted with his bright blond hair didn't hurt matters, either.

In fact, McCallum's promotion to series regular likely stemmed from how the actor became an object of teenage girl affection bordering on Beatlemania levels. Illya proved so unintentionally beguiling that the New York police once covertly escorted McCallum away in a private car following an autograph signing so overwhelmed by female fans that it "forc[ed] Macy’s to close off Herald Square in front of the department store." This writer's mother remembers Ilya, and by extension McCallum, as an ardent girlhood crush and a hugely formative part of her youth. It's fair to assume McCallum contributed to NCIS' ratings to some degree, bringing in the viewer demographic that grew up with him saving the world every week — and doing so with nary a hair out of place.

David McCallum’s Contributions to TV Are Bigger Than You Think

NBC canceled The Man from U.N.C.L.E. after four seasons. David McCallum, having already been in character-based film dramas like A Night to Remember, Steve McQueen's The Great Escape, and The Greatest Story Ever Told, lent his equally brooding and spirited skills to various popular series. He guest starred in everything from Murder, She Wrote to Babylon 5 as well as co-leading cult classics like the British sci-if gem Sapphire and Steel.

That said, NCIS undoubtedly gifted McCallum with a career renaissance. Initially drawn to music, McCallum continued acting almost up until his death and, according to his son Peter McCallum, "could actually perform an autopsy" thanks to his years of dedicated study. McCallum told Variety in 2012 that "I’m doing [acting still] because I absolutely love what I’m doing. I’m doing what I was born to do. And I’ve done it when I joined Equity in 1946. And it’s wonderful to have this show and this character at this point in my career."

That energy extends to his NCIS co-stars, who unanimously remember his exuberance, professionalism, and kindness. As Mark Harmon told TVLine, "I was in awe when I first met him and all of us on the show were honored to have toed a mark opposite him." Brian Dietzen, one of McCallum's direct co-stars, described him on Instagram as "a joy to work with. Always had a smile. Always had something new to add to the page, and ALWAYS had the ability to steal every scene he was in...he was always up for an adventure. The guy could do anything."

Still airing after twenty years, NCIS’s success has certainly been unfathomable. Just as certainly is the fact that David McCallum was more than just the role of Ducky Mallard. But without his presence, and the stubbornness of a creative who knew what was best, NCIS wouldn't have aired on television to begin with. It's a second legacy on top of The Man from U.N.C.L.E.'s effect: two series that profoundly affected millions of viewers and shifted the media landscape. Given McCallum's semi-magical talents and generous personality, that feels almost as fitting a tribute as could exist.