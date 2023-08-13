While director David Michôd’s name might not be as well known as some of the other breakout directors of the decade, the Australian filmmaker has a near-perfect track record of films that he’d directed thus far in his career. It’s always impressive when a young director can work within multiple genres, and Michod has already made a gritty crime thriller, a post-apocalyptic neo-western, a military social satire, and a Shakesperean medieval epic.

Michod’s next project is the A24 film Wizards!, a comedy starring Pete Davidson, Orlando Bloom, Naomi Scott, Sean Harris, and Franz Rogowski. Here is every David Michôd movie, ranked worst to best.

'War Machine' (2017)

Inspired by the nonfiction novel The Operators: The Wild and Terrifying Inside Story of America's War in Afghanistan by Michael Hastings, War Machine tells the story of the old-fashioned four-star General Glen McMahon (Brad Pitt), who is tasked with leading America’s armed forces in the Middle East. Over the course of his mission, it becomes clear that McMahon is being used as a puppet by two different Presidential administrations and that the United States has no reason to serve in a military capacity overseas.

McMahon is obviously based on the real General Stanley McChrystal, but Michôd changes the names of the key figures in the story in order to inject a satirical element, similar to The Big Short or The Wolf of Wall Street. While this is largely effective and genuinely hilarious at some points, it does feel like an odd decision to make all the characters amalgamations instead of just sticking to the facts. While it’s possible that Michôd didn’t want to offend any of the real military figures (as he depicts McMahon as a bumbling, incompetent fool), the film never mocks military service, and seeks only to criticize those in power that made greedy decisions.

Not all the jokes work given the gravity of the subject material, but Pitt’s comedic performance is excellent. He captures the essence of an old school military man who is used to people telling him who the bad guy is; even though he’s a bit silly, the interactions he has with the men under his command is very sincere.

'The King' (2019)

Image via Netflix

The King is a loose adaptation of the Henriad Shakespeare plays that stars Timothee Chalamet as the young Prince Hal. While Hal would rather be partying with his most loyal friend Falstaff (Joel Edgerton), he’s quickly elevated to royal status when his father, King Henry IV (Ben Mendelsohn), dies. While Michôd oversimplifies the work of Shakespeare and rushes through three plays worth of material, he does nail the commentary on how Hal is transformed by his experience. Similar to War Machine, it’s a film about men that hold great power who are forced to use it against innocent people.

In addition to the insightful political subtext, The King also boasts some incredible action set pieces reminiscent of the open field battles in Game of Thrones. Among the most memorable is Hal’s standoff against the haughty French Dauphin, Louis (Robert Pattinson). Pattinson's wild French accent is a little bit goofy, but his endless insults at Hal's expense are important in fueling the young King's rage and triggering him to be more aggressive in military combat.

'The Rover'

The Rover is the perfect post-apocalyptic Western thriller for anyone that loves the Mad Max franchise. Set in the middle of the Australian wasteland after a global economic collapse, The Rover follows the enigmatic drifter and ex-soldier Eric (Guy Pearce), who has isolated himself after the loss of his family. Eric is forced to break out of his routine when the thief Henry (Scoot McNairy) and his band of robbers steal his car; as leverage, Eric kidnaps Henry’s mentally challenged younger brother Reynolds (Robert Pattinson).

Both Pearce and Pattinson are at the top of their game. Michôd put faith in both of his stars by choosing not to reveal too much about either character, allowing Peace to imply more about Eric’s checkered history than he would ever admit. Pattinson is equally remarkable in one of his first post-Twilight roles, and plays a character with a disability respectfully.

'Animal Kingdom' (2010)

Image Via Madman Entertainment

Animal Kingdom may start off as a typical gangster movie, but it quickly proves to be something much deeper and darker. The film follows the struggling teenager Joshua Cody (James Frecheville), also known as “J,” who comes home to find that his mother has overdosed. J is taken in by his overbearing grandmother “Smurf” (Jackie Weaver in an Oscar-nominated role), who decides to raise him alongside her sons Pope (Ben Mendelsohn), Baz (Joel Edgerton), Craig (Sullivan Stapleton), and Darren (Luke Ford).

While Smurf may initially look like a kindly older woman, she is the powerful matriarch of a crime family that frequently lashes out at the police and other local gangs. Michôd shows the tragedy of being born into a family of criminals; J can’t help who he’s related to, and he’s unable to shake the corrupting influence that his relatives have on him.

Weaver is an absolute force of nature, and gives a manipulative performance that manages to keep the viewer on their toes as they question her motivations. Mendelsohn is also quite strong, as Pope is clearly the dominant son of the family and has the greatest capacity for violence.

