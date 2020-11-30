Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir has found her next project after winning the Oscar for Best Original Score for her work on the 2019 film Joker. Per Film Music Reporter, Guðnadóttir has been tasked with composing the score for filmmaker David O. Russell’s untitled new film. That project is due to roll cameras in early 2021 and has already assembled an impressive cast that includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington.

Indeed, it appears as though Russell is changing things up a bit with this new feature. He’ll be working for the first time with three-time Oscar winning cinematographer Emmanuel “Chivo” Lubezki, who recently became the first DP to ever win the Best Cinematography Oscar three years in a row for Gravity, Birdman, and The Revenant.

Russell has previously collaborated with folks like Danny Elfman (Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle) and Jon Brion (I Heart Huckabees), and most recently worked with West Dylan Thordson and David Campbell on his 2015 feature Joy.

This new movie will be Russell’s first film since Joy, and it marks Guðnadóttir’s first new project since winning the Oscar for her spectacular Joker score. She previously composed the score for films like Sicario: Day of the Soldado and Mary Magdalene, and won an Emmy for her work on the HBO limited series Chernobyl.

