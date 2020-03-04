Emmanuel Lubezki, DP Extraordinaire, to Shoot David O. Russell’s New Film

Emmanuel Lubezki to his fans, “Chivo” to his friends and colleagues, an incredible cinematographer to all. In the 2010s, Lubezki won a buckwild three Oscars in a row for cinematography — Gravity, Birdman, and The Revenant — made with two of his greatest collaborators (Alfonso Cuarón and Alejandro G. Iñárritu), lensed with his typical long-take flourishes and invigorating moves. Since 2017’s Song to Song, he hasn’t lensed a feature film — until now. Per Deadline, Lubezki is joining the team of David O. Russell‘s latest untitled feature — and that’s a collaboration that should make any film fan salivate.

The film’s plot and title have yet to be revealed, but every name added to the production — Russell, Lubezki, cast members Michael B. Jordan, Margot Robbie, and Christian Bale — sounds more intriguing than the last. Russell will write and direct the film, producing alongside his partner Matthew Budman (the two collaborating previously on American Hustle and Joy).

Even though we know so little about the movie, I am incredibly excited for it — especially with the addition of Lubezki, back in the saddle after a brief hiatus. I recently rewatched Joy — an eternally underrated film — and was struck by the unorthodox visual language of the film, with lots of wide-angle lenses and long takes courtesy of Linus Sandgren. In fact, that film’s look reminded me a touch… of Chivo. What kind of joy will we get when the two film artists finally meet?

We’ll keep you updated on Russell’s upcoming film when we know more. In the meantime, check out our list of the 25 best DPs working today. Plus: Why didn’t Lubezki shoot Cuarón’s Roma?