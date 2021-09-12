The acclaimed filmmaker has assembled what might be his most star-studded ensemble yet.

We know next to nothing about David O'Russell's next movie, but at least we can confirm when we'll get to see it. The filmmaker's latest effort has been awarded a prime awards season release date of November 4, 2022, and based on his recent track record we can expect it to at least be sniffing around all of the major categories when it comes time to dish out those statues in early 2023.

Russell writes and directs the mysterious film, which wrapped shooting this past March but remains shrouded in absolute secrecy. However, looking at the lineup of talent assembled on either side of the camera, it's got the potential to be something special. Christian Bale will star in the film, while three-time Oscar winner Emmanuel Lubezki is the cinematographer, with Oscar-winning Joker composer Hildur Guðnadóttir on scoring duties.

In addition to Bale, Rami Malek and Robert De Niro, Oscar nominees Margot Robbie and Michael Shannon, Golden Globe winner Anya Taylor-Joy, Golden Globe nominee John David Washington, four-time Emmy winner Chris Rock, Zoe Saldana, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola, Leland Orser, former professional hockey player Sean Avery and eleven-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift, who was also in Cats, lest we never forget.

In short, this thing is positively stacked to the rafters with greatness. After ending his six-year directorial exile following 2004's I Heart Huckabees, Russell has become one of the most acclaimed writer/directors in the business. His last four features have combined to rack up a total of 26 Academy Award nominations, with The Fighter's Bale and Melissa Leo winning for their respective performances, as did Silver Linings Playbook's Jennifer Lawrence, so there's going to be some top-tier acting on display in November of next year.

