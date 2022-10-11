Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Amsterdam.Break apart a movie and you can often tell a lot about what a director likes and dislikes as well as other elements related to their personal preferences. In many instances, this is a fun exercise, like seeing what kind of technology Steven Soderbergh has been obsessed with throughout his filmography. Other times, it’s a much darker experience, like breaking down the way writer/director David O. Russell’s real-world actions and allegations about his behavior linger over Amsterdam like a dark cloud.

Now, the flaws of this movie would be apparent no matter who directed it. If this had emerged from the brain of Agnes Varda and Barry Jenkins working together, it would still be a messy attempt at a crime comedy, one weighed down by flat gags and a terrible case of telling but not showing. But Amsterdam did not just come from anyone. It came from David O. Russell.

Who Is David O. Russell?

David O. Russell has been directing feature lengths movies since the 1994 project, Spanking the Monkey. Since then, he’s graduated from helming smaller indie fare to directing major mid-budget crowdpleasers like The Fighter, American Hustle, and Silver Linings Playbook. In his time as a director, he’s been nominated for five different Oscars, including a trio of Best Director nods. He’s regularly worked with big-name stars like Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, and Christian Bale, among many others. Just looking at the lengthy cast list for Amsterdam, which includes everyone from Taylor Swift to Robert de Niro, shows what pull Russell has.

But this filmmaker isn’t just known for being a fixture at awards shows. Russell has also had many altercations with famous faces over the years. There was the time he allegedly put Christopher Nolan in a headlock. Then there was the instance where he openly berated Lily Tomlin on the set of I Heart Huckabees. Amy Adams experienced relentless abuse at the hands of David O. Russell on the set of American Hustle, with an email leaked during the Sony hack by journalist Jonathan Alter which observed how Russell’s “abuse and lunatic behavior are extreme even by Hollywood standards.” Even to other famous people in the industry, Russell has a streak of acting in a cruel and inhumane manner.

David O. Russell Sexually Assaulted His Trans Niece and Admitted It

On top of all that is an encounter between Russell and his trans niece, Nicole Peloquin. The latter figure reported to the police that Russell sexually assaulted her, with the filmmaker being especially focused on her breasts. Russell never denied that the interaction took place but justified it by alleging that Peloquin was "acting very provocative" and that he was curious about her "transgender transformation." The sole reason, per a representative for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, no charges were ever filed because of this alleged assault was that cops were not there to witness the incident when it took place. The whole situation, and all of Russell’s other repeated instances of abuse, are disgusting.

What Is 'Amsterdam' About?

This takes us to Amsterdam. Elements of the film that would be flaws under any circumstances take on whole new meanings and levels of cruelty considering his massive creative presence here (he wrote and directed Amsterdam). Russell’s film follows a trio of societal misfits in 1938, doctor Burt Berendsen (Christian Bale), nurse/quirky artist Valerie (Margot Robbie), and lawyer Harold Woodsman (John David Washington), getting caught up in a grand conspiracy that eventually reveals itself to be based around Nazis. The creepy parallels to Russell’s real life are apparent from the start, as the whole plot is kicked off once Berendsen and Woodsman are inaccurately accused of killing a woman. Amsterdam’s entire premise hinges on false accusations of men hurting women to be false. Those who perpetrate such accusations are connected to an elaborate conspiracy with Nazi ties. It’s all downhill from here.

By the end, the baddies have been handcuffed, lovers have been reunited, and Berendsen has even avoided getting shot to death thanks to a bullet getting blocked by a back brace he hates. This is when Berendsen launches into a lengthy monologue in voice-over about what’s important in life. Specifically, Berendsen has been reminded through this wacky adventure that love and bonding with other people are what is most important. The entire story demonizes intolerance of any kind. Cruelty is a disease in our world while kindness is a more powerful medicine than anything in Berendsen’s cabinet.

Practice What You Preach

This is yet another flaw of Amsterdam that would ring hollow no matter who was directing it. It’s cool to say love is important, but you have to show us that characters have affection for one another rather than just have Christian Bale insist they do. But having these words come from a screenplay penned by Russell is downright insulting and proves immensely distracting. The man who made Amy Adams cry every day for months on end is now trying to make a treatise on the importance of love? The guy who called Lily Tomlin a “cunt” wants to make a plea for everyone to be nice? You’re preaching tolerance, but your actions undermine that.

Without Russell ever offering apologies in reality or showing any kind of dedication to growing as a human, the emphasis on these elements throughout Amsterdam feels downright insulting. It's not even like Amsterdam’s focus on love comes off as him trying to apologize or self-improve on prior actions. None of the villains engage in behavior that’s parallel to the monstrous actions he’s committed in the past, for example, so the feature doesn’t even function as self-examination.

'Amsterdam' Shows How Russell Views Women

His words may say “love,” but Russell’s writing betrays this theme by engaging in some thinly sketched characters. The caricatured approach to writing women in Amsterdam, for instance, would be a fatal flaw no matter who was directing this movie. It’s hard to make an enjoyably unpredictable comedy when the best you can do for women characters is Andrea Riseborough’s Beatrice Vandenheuve, a stereotype of a nagging spouse, or a hollow love interest like Zoe Saldana’s Irma St. Clair. To gaze upon the women in Amsterdam is to be reminded of the limited ways Russell has viewed women in the real world.

Why Are There No Queer People in 'Amsterdam'?

It’s further worth noting who’s absent from this story: queer people. Now, Amsterdam would not be automatically a classic or a successful exploration of the importance of friendship if it featured Billy Eichner or Laverne Cox. But it is worth noting that Amsterdam’s screenplay makes time to focus on racial discrimination, the struggles of veterans, and even some very bare nods towards misogyny, but never even recognizes the existence of the LGBTQIA+ community, let alone the struggles those individuals face. Plus, it’s erasing a particularly notable target of the Nazis, making their absence historically inaccurate too. Russell’s vision of reality erases a part of the population that includes the person who accused him of assault in real life. This isn’t so much a plea for tolerance of all marginalized voices but a rewriting of history that just happens to make things more comfortable for Russell.

By contrast, law enforcement officers, specifically detectives and a pair of men working for the US and UK’s intelligence divisions, are very much present The detectives are initially portrayed as antagonistic while the intelligence officers are bumbling. However, both parties get to be seen as heroic by the film’s end. This takes on darker shades when viewed through the lens of Russell’s real-world allegations. People meant to uphold the law get to be depicted kindly while their instances of racial prejudice are played off for laughs. The role law enforcement officers and government officials play in spreading discrimination is never addressed with real weight, further undercutting Amsterdam’s central message of love for all.

The Viewer is Always Reminded of the Director's Behavior

This theme is communicated through a style of dialogue and comedy peppered throughout Amsterdam that doesn’t feel very rooted in 1938, with people speaking in a manner that feels decidedly modern. This is a small detail, but it’s another way Amsterdam keeps bringing viewers to the present, and by proxy, Russell’s behaviors. The story never immerses moviegoers in the idea that we’re watching something in the past, its characters instead speak like they’re rooted in the present. Not even Amsterdam’s period-era setting can provide a barrier between it and Russell’s real life thanks to dialogue and writing that often forget they’re supposed to be in the past.

Even Russell’s recognition of the hardships of reality reminds viewers of his actions. In a moment intended to punctuate the upbeat ending with a dash of melancholy, Berendsen notes that the rich American men with Nazi ties and two of Amsterdam’s biggest villains were all able to get away with their crimes because rich people never see the consequences of their actions. It’s true, the wealthy do get to play by different rules in terms of legal repercussions…but why is this pearl of wisdom coming from David O. Russell, a man who’s never faced consequences for his alleged, confessed, and videotaped abhorrent behavior? There’s a staggering obliviousness to this line of dialogue as Russell comments on the systemic American forces that have benefited him. Rather than being immersed in the complex tone of Amsterdam’s world, this piece of narration reminds viewers how preposterous it is that Russell hasn’t had to answer for his behavior.

You Can't Separate David O. Russell From His Art

Amsterdam keeps reminding you over and over again of Russell’s indiscretions, with nothing in the movie being anywhere substantive or entertaining enough to distract you from these real-world parallels. More than anything else, these aspects of the movie become tiring and exhausting by the time the credits finally roll to the tune of a forgettable Drake tune. To spend time in Amsterdam is to spend a lot of time in David O. Russell’s mind and, beyond being littered by lifeless stabs at screwball comedy, it’s not a pleasant visit.

As I walked out of the auditorium, I thought about the rampant struggles of trans people getting their voices heard. I thought about Nicole Peloquin and hoped she is living a rich life. I thought about all the trans filmmakers Amsterdam’s $80 million budget could’ve gone to. Most of all, I thought about how preposterous it is that Amsterdam is supposed to be treated as just a funny new Christian Bale movie when the whole production has countless echoes of Russell’s real-world transgressions. It’s hard to separate the art from the artist when the artist keeps reminding you of their actions.