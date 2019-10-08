David Oyelowo to Star in ‘The President Is Missing,’ Based on Bill Clinton Novel

0

Two-time Emmy and Golden Globe nominee David Oyelowo is set to star in Showtime’s drama series The President Is Missing, based on the bestselling novel by President Bill Clinton and James Patterson, Collider has learned.

Oyelowo will play a powerless and politically aimless Vice President who unexpectedly becomes President halfway into his administration’s first term, despite his every wish to the contrary. He walks right into a secret, world-threatening crisis, both inside and outside the White House. Attacked by both friends and enemies alike, with scandal and conspiracy swirling around him, he is confronted with a terrible choice: keep his head down, toe the party line and survive, or act on his stubborn, late-developing conscience and take a stand.

Christopher McQuarrie will executive produce the series alongside Heather McQuarrie and Invictus scribe Anthony Peckham, who is writing the adaptation. Clinton and Patterson will also serve as executive producers along with Bill Robinson, Leopoldo Gout and Oyelowo. Jillian Share will serve as a co-executive producer for Invisible Ink Productions. The book sold more than 2.3 million copies in North America alone, and Showtime has already ordered a pilot that is scheduled to begin shooting in 2020.

“David brings such enormous depth, sensitivity and power to every role he plays. Having him as our lead ensures that our series will have the exhilarating suspense of a political thriller along with the juicy complexity of a character drama,” said Showtime president Gary Levine.

Oyelowo received a Golden Globe nomination for his powerful portrayal of Martin Luther King, Jr. in Ava DuVernay‘s acclaimed drama Selma, and he also earned a Golden Globe nomination as well as a pair of Emmy nominations as the executive producer and star of HBO’s Nightingale. Oyelowo recently played Javert opposite Dominic West‘s Jean Valjean in the BBC miniseries Les Misérables, and he also starred in the Blumhouse movie Don’t Let Go. His other feature credits also include A Wrinkle in Time, A Most Violent Year, Interstellar, The Butler, Jack Reacher, Lincoln, and Rise of the Planet of the Apes. Oyelowo is represented by CAA.

