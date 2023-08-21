The Big Picture One of the running gags in Seinfeld was the number of partners the characters went through, with Jerry having the most. George had the worst luck until he got engaged, but ended up relieved when his fiancée accidentally died.

During its nine-season run, one of the running gags was just how many partners the Seinfeld gang went through. Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) had so many that when he once cried over a breakup, a confused Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) said, "Jerry, you break up with a girlfriend every week." Kramer (Michael Richards) had his share too, and then there was George (Jason Alexander). He had the worst of luck until he met Susan (Heidi Swedberg) and actually got engaged, only to hate every minute of it to the point of feeling relieved when she accidentally died from licking toxic envelopes for their wedding invitations.

Elaine, the only woman in the group, had her fair share of relationship problems as well. While not all of her man troubles were her own doing, she could be just as shallow and selfish as everyone else. Still, she also found a more long-term love, with the lovable dolt, David Puddy (Patrick Warburton). Puddy was a hilarious supporting character who got laughs just as big as the main cast, so why did he suddenly disappear for two seasons?

David Puddy Debuted in 'Seinfeld' Season 6

Many of Elaine Benes' boyfriends on Seinfeld were either awful people (there was the guy who "took it out" on the first date) or just weren't right for her (such as the gay man that she tried to get to "switch teams"). Then there were some men who were flawed but decent people. The best representation of this last example is David Puddy. With his muscular build, deep voice, and rugged good looks, it's easy to see why Elaine quickly fell for him. The first time we meet Puddy is during the episode "The Fusilli Jerry" in Season 6. He's Jerry's mechanic and becomes Elaine's beau. Puddy steals a bedroom move from Jerry that he told him about, which makes Jerry furious.

Puddy's next appearance on Seinfeld is two episodes later in "The Face Painter." He's very integral to this one, as he is the focus behind the title. Part of what makes Elaine and Puddy so great is how wrong they are for each other. Elaine is more sophisticated, but Puddy is more of a simple man. He likes cars and he likes sports. He's a huge New Jersey Devils fan, so much so that he paints up his face as a red devil before going to a game "to support the team." Elaine thinks it's insane, and Jerry and Kramer are creeped out by it. After the game, a priest sees Puddy's devil face and thinks it's the real devil (Puddy yelling "We're the devils!" at him didn't help), which sends the poor guy to the hospital.

Puddy is very chill and cool with who he is. It doesn't bother him to say to Elaine, "How come people don't have dip for dinner? Why's it only a snack, why can't it be a meal? I don't understand stuff like that." When a frustrated Elaine wants to talk, he says, "Okay, that's cool." When Elaine wants to break up, it's a very laid back, "You gotta be kiddin'. How come?" He might be a little dumb, but he's also a good guy. Elaine doesn't like the face painting, so he says he'll stop wearing it. Instead, he paints his chest. The last we ever see of him he's with Jerry and Kramer and a few other guys at the game. Jerry and Kramer are among them as the unwilling "E" and "V" in "D-E-V-I-L-S."

Patrick Warburton Had Commitments to the Sitcom 'Dave's World'

David Puddy's such a cool dude that he even gets a catchphrase. Whenever he answers a question, it's "Yeah, that's right." How many supporting characters can say that, especially after two episodes? His back-and-forth clashes with Elaine made for some great comedy magic, yet when Season 7 came around in the fall of 1995, Puddy wasn't there. Why didn't Seinfeld bring him back? Surely they had to have noticed how well he worked.

Well, Seinfeld wanted to bring Patrick Warburton back as Puddy. Sadly, they couldn't. In a 2016 interview, Warburton talked about what it was like to be on the biggest show in the country. He revealed that his stint was only supposed to be one episode, but "they liked the character and brought him back." So if he was so well-liked, why not use him again? Warburton was cast in a small part in Dave's World, a sitcom starring Night Court's Harry Anderson as the real-life Dave Barry, a popular humor columnist. Warburton showed up here and there as Eric, one of Dave's poker buddies.

Eric wasn't as funny and memorable as Puddy had been, but it was good work for Warburton that got him noticed on a decently popular show. “I could have done a lot more [on Seinfeld] but I was already signed on another show called Dave’s World ... and so for two years I was getting calls every now and then about my availability for Seinfeld and I couldn’t do it." Then came a case of good news and bad news. The bad was that Dave's World came to an end. The good was that it came at the perfect time for Warburton. "Then they canceled Dave’s World and I crossed paths with Jerry and he said, ‘Do you want to come back on the show during the ninth season?’ That was a great opportunity.” Dave's World was done, but Seinfeld was right there, heading into its final season. It was perfect timing.

David Puddy Returned to 'Seinfeld' in Its Final Season

Image via NBC

David Puddy flourished in Season 9, damn near becoming a cast regular. Instead of two episodes as he had in Season 6, Puddy shows up in eight. He's right there in the season premiere, "The Butter Shave," going on a European trip with Elaine. The two fight on the way back, breakup, then makeup. That's their running joke for the entire season. They can't stand each other, especially Elaine, with her constantly getting annoyed with his quite innocent quirks, like staring at the back of a plane seat and not doing anything else. Still, they can't bear to be apart, either. It's so pathetic that Jerry bets Elaine $50 that she'll backslide and get back together with Puddy. Spoiler: Elaine loses that fifty bucks.

A few episodes of Seinfeld in particular are Puddy's best. In "The Dealership," Puddy has risen in the ranks from mechanic to car salesman. He's such a friendly, excitable guy that every time he makes progress with Jerry on buying a car he puts his hand up and happily says, "High five." He'd acquire another catchphrase in "The Burning," when Puddy, who has been revealed to be a fan of Arby's, tells Elaine on date night, "Feels like an Arby's night." He's so simple and clueless, but you can't hate him for it. He's so comfortable and happy in his own skin, so much so that he has no problem admitting that he's religious, going so far as to listen to Christian rock. Elaine can't stand it, ripping the Jesus fish off his car. It leads to two more Puddy catchphrases that have followed Warburton for the last twenty-five years. "You stole my Jesus fish!" he yells to Elaine, and when Elaine is worried about her soul, he tells her, "You're the one going to hell." Warburton has said these are the quotes that get repeated back to him the most often, even now.

Thankfully, Puddy was there for the series finale of Seinfeld, too.After being sentenced to jail, Elaine, in a dramatic moment tells Puddy, "Don't wait for me." We get no dramatics from him. He simply shrugs and says, "All right." That was it for Puddy on Seinfeld, but in their universe, you have to believe that Puddy was right there the moment Elaine got out of the slammer. They probably then broke up again the same day, then got back together the next. Elaine couldn't resist him. Neither could Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, and neither could the fans who watched Warburton and still shout quotes at him from a quarter-century ago.