Arrow's John Diggle may still have a future as an Emerald Knight. While at DragonCon (via The Direct), David Ramsey talked about Diggle's possible Green Lantern future.

Although Diggle's story in the Arrowverse began as Oliver Queen's (Stephen Amell) bodyguard, he later joined Oliver in his quest to save Starling City (which later became Star City). Starting in the show's fourth season, Diggle began suiting up as Spartan. In Season 6, he even took up the mantle of Green Arrow after Oliver temporarily retired. In Arrow's series finale, Diggle found a box with a glowing green light, which is hinted to be a Green Lantern ring.

Since the finale, Diggle has appeared in other Arrowverse series, where he has referenced finding the glowing box. In an episode of The Flash's Season 8, the storyline appeared to have come to an end with Diggle choosing to stay on Earth, and the box disappearing. However, at DragonCon, Ramsay shared that Diggle's Green Lantern story could continue outside of the Arrowverse on Superman & Lois. "It's not resolved. Eric [Wallace] called me, showrunner of The Flash, and he had a pitch for me to end the saga, the Green Lantern Saga within the Arrowverse," said Ramsey, adding:

"And the reason why he did is because the Arrowverse was ending, right? It's gonna end with Flash and all the other shows would go. And we knew, not at the time, I knew but you didn't know yet, that Todd [Helbing] was going to reveal in Superman & Lois that the Superman & Lois-verse, if you will, exists on another planet on a different Earth, and these characters are still alive."

In the second season finale of Superman & Lois, it was revealed that the series was set outside of the Arrowverse, and that Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) was that world's only superhero. Ramsey has also appeared in Superman & Lois, playing a different version of John Diggle. At DragonCon, Ramsey also talked about the decision to make the series separate from the Arrowverse. "I think it was smart because it allows us to grow outside of the Arrowverse, which we weren't allowed to do," he said. "So, to answer your question is that the ring is still around. It exists in Superman & Lois, it's been denied the same way it was in the Arrowverse, but [John Diggle] didn't go through the same thing."

Both The Flash and Superman & Lois will return with new episodes on The CW in 2023. In the meantime, a new promo for The CW, featuring Superman & Lois, can be watched below: