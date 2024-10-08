The first season of Goosebumps showed the world what Disney+ could do with the material written by R. L. Stine. A year after the series premiered on the streaming platform, the company revealed that the new installment of the adaptation will be called Goosebumps: The Vanishing. A new teaser has been released, featuring David Schwimmer dealing with one of the mysteries that will be explored in upcoming episodes of the show. The Friends star might be known around the world for a comedic role, but there won't be anything funny about the terrifying creatures that will make their way to the screen once Goosebumps returns.

The short teaser introduces a dark substance that looks as if it came straight from a Venom movie coming to life. Schwimmer's voice can be heard theorizing that the unknown entity joins with a host. After the title for the second season is revealed as Goosebumps: The Vanishing, Schwimmer can be seen struggling with the unknown substance. The actor will portray a divorced father as he's supposed to take care of Cece (Jayden Bartels) and Brewer (Sam McCarthy) over the course of the summer. But the dark forces involved in the story will lead the twins to a mystery that hasn't been solved in many years.

The Goosebumps novels that served as inspiration for the second season of the Disney+ series include "Welcome to Camp Nightmare", "The Ghost Next Door", "The Girl Who Cried Monster", "Monster Blood", "The Haunted Car" and "Stay Out of the Basement." The popular book series was previously adapted into a couple of feature films starring Jack Black as R.L. Stine himself. A few years after those adventures made their way to the big screen, Disney acquired the rights to produce the television adaptation that turned into a success last fall.

The Cast of 'Goosebumps: The Vanishing'

Close

David Schwimmer won't be alone once Goosebumps: The Vanishing premieres on Disney+ and Hulu. The cast of the book adaptation will also include Galilea La Salvia, Francesca Noel, Stony Blyden, Ana Ortiz and Elijah M. Cooper. Ortiz is known for her role as Isabel Salazar in Love, Victor, the television series that served as a spiritual sequel to Love, Simon. Cooper recently appeared in 9-1-1 and Chicago P.D., two of the most popular network titles of the moment. It's time for a new group of charismatic heroes to face the horrors Goosebumps has in store for them.

You can check out the new teaser for Goosebumps: The Vanishing below, before the series premieres on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10, 2025:

5 10 Goosebumps (2023) Five teenagers accidentally discover an old collection of R.L. Stine's "Goosebumps" manuscripts, releasing a variety of sinister creatures and spooky happenings in their town. As they navigate these supernatural challenges, the group learns to rely on each other and solve the mysteries behind each story. Release Date October 13, 2023 Cast Justin Long , Ana Yi Puig , Miles McKenna , Will Price , Zack Morris , Isa Briones , Rachael Harris , Rob Huebel , Ana Ortiz Main Genre Adventure Seasons 2 Creator(s) Rob Letterman , Nicholas Stoller Streaming Service(s) Disney Plus , Hulu Franchise(s) Goosebumps Showrunner Kevin Murphy Story By R.L. Stine Writers Nicholas Stoller , Rob Letterman , Kevin Murphy Expand

Watch on Disney+