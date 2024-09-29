David Schwimmer may be one of the most famous actors in the world for his role as Ross in the TV sitcom, Friends. However, could he have been even more of a household name by dominating the film industry? Potentially so, as on the podcast Origins with Cush Jumbo, Schwimmer recently revealed he’d been offered a role in the sci-fi action blockbuster Men in Black. Since he was rather young at this time in his life, it is possible the role he was offered could’ve been Will Smith’s role that made him a movie star to go with his stellar TV career in Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. How different things could have been for Schwimmer, though it shouldn’t be considered a total loss, considering the reason why Schwimmer refused the role. In the end, the Friends star stuck to his friends, and perhaps he was right to do so.

David Schwimmer Was Offered 'Men in Black' When He Was Directing For Miramax

At this point in his career, David Schwimmer was killing it on Friends, and looking to make a step to the big screen. He filmed The Pallbearer alongside Gwyneth Paltrow at the film studio Miramax, with "high expectations," as Schwimmer explained on the podcast. However, The Pallbearer bombed at the box office, only making $5.7 million worldwide on an $8 million budget. However, Miramax still "wanted to lock" Schwimmer in for a "three-picture deal at a fixed price." Schwimmer agreed on the condition that he would “act in three more movies for them, but I got to direct my entire theater company in the first film.” Schwimmer must not have believed his luck when Miramax said yes, but they did, and he was on his way to making the film.

According to Schwimmer, people he considered his “best friends in the world” even quit their jobs to star in this film. Schwimmer explained that his plan was to take "all these unknown actors" and "put them on the map," a worthier reason than most have to direct a film, which would appear to have gone on to become 1998's Since You've Been Gone starring David Schwimmer himself, which follows a class reunion on their tenth anniversary. However, a wrench was thrown in when Schwimmer was made an offer he almost couldn't refuse. The offer to star in Men in Black.

David Schwimmer Rejected 'Men in Black' For His Friends

Despite the offer that Schwimmer acknowledges "would have made me a movie star" in hindsight, Schwimmer refused the role because Men in Black’s shooting schedule conflicted with Schwimmer’s schedule for shooting this film. In the same podcast, Schwimmer said he only had a "four-month" window in between filming Friends seasons, meaning he would only be able to do one project in this short space of time. With Schwimmer's closest friends being dependent on him for Miramax to make the movie, Schwimmer stated he “didn’t think” his friendship with these people “would have recovered” if he scrapped the film in favor of his career. Schwimmer's decision was based on sticking "to your gut," preferring to preserve his friendships rather than throw them away. Perhaps this speaks to why he was so good at portraying Ross in Friends, because he understood the importance of friendship above all else.

In the end, Since You've Been Gone went from being a theatrical release to a home movie release, dramatically reducing the reach and popularity of the film, though the 20% score on Rotten Tomatoes suggests a theatrical release wouldn't have helped the film's popularity anyway. There is also the strong argument that Schwimmer would not have been able to give as charismatic and comedic a performance as Will Smith did, as it was Smith's chemistry with Tommy Lee Jones that is most favorably remembered from the entire Men in Black franchise. Whilst he is a great actor, it's fair to say Schwimmer and Smith do very different things well in their acting styles. With this in mind, despite hindsight being 20/20, it would appear David Schwimmer probably made the right call. Even if Since You've Been Gone wasn't the greatest performing movie, how many people would jump at the chance to make a movie with their friends?

