David Simon is amongst the most prolific and acclaimed television producers working today. With a background in journalism, Simon began his career working as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun, and then going on to write non-fiction books that investigated the realities crime and street life that had gripped many major American cities with his acclaimed bestsellers, Homicide: Life on the Killing Streets and The Corner: A Year in the Life of an Inner-City Neighborhood (which was co-authored by his frequent co-producer Ed Burns). After moving on to becoming a writer for television, Simon used his journalistic skills as a way of keeping all his shows grounded in reality, and deeply examines on screen the topics and themes that make up the settings of his shows. Simon’s shows have all garnered various levels of critical acclaim, and he has become one of HBO’s leading creative forces, and with the release later this year of his newest series, We Own This City, there appears to be no sign of him slowing down. Let’s check out how his work so far stacks up.

The Corner (2000)

Image via HBO

Simon based this miniseries on his own book of the same name. The show followed the lives of a family living in poverty in a Baltimore community that has been ravaged by drug addiction and crime. The Corner came out in an era where drug use and the toll of addiction was show in such graphic, and empathetic, detail on television. The production also marked David Simon’s first collaboration with subscription-based cable giant, HBO.

The Plot Against America (2020)

Image via HBO

The Plot Against America is adapted from Philip Roth’s novel of the same name. The alt-history narrative is set in an America where the Nazi-sympathizing aviation hero, Charles Lindbergh, wins the 1940 presidential election, taking power at one of the most crucial moments in the 20th century. Told from the perspective of a New Jersey based Jewish family, we see the rise of fascism in the United States through the eyes of those who’re among the most vulnerable to the ideology. The 6-episode miniseries marked the first time Simon made an adaptation of a fictional text, but the themes of the series are made to resonate with modern concerns; such as the shows ending taking a much more cynical route than the novel, as it implies that the integrity of future elections may be in doubt through the disenfranchisement of voters.

Generation Kill (2008)

Image via HBO

Based on Evan Wright’s book of the same name, Generation Kill is a gripping miniseries set during the early years of the invasion of Iraq. The series takes an authentic look at the lives of the members of a marine corps battalion as they patrol the invaded foreign land. The series is credited as being one of the first pieces of entertainment to criticize the then ongoing war.

Treme (2010-2013)

Image via HBO

Simon co-created this series alongside Eric Overmyer, the show is set in the Treme neighborhood of New Orleans in the years after Hurricane Katrina, it follows the interweaving lives of the people who’re trying to rebuild their community. Treme features an abundance of incredible performance from the world-renowned jazz musicians from the local New Orleans music scene. It’s sprawling ensemble cast featured uniformly great performances, with particularly stellar turns from Melissa Leo, Steve Zahn and John Goodman, as well as regular from players in Simon’s company, Clarke Peter and Wendell Pierce.

Show Me a Hero (2015)

Image via HBO

Simon adapted this miniseries alongside William Zorzi from the non-fiction book about the efforts to desegregate public housing in Yonkers, New York during the late '80s and early '90s. Oscar Isaac leads an excellent ensemble cast that includes; Winona Ryder, Alfred Molina and Jon Bernthal who will also be starring in the upcoming We Own This City.

Homicide: Life on the Street (1993-1999)

Image via NBC Universal

Simon’s first major job in television was as a staff writer for the network adaptation of his own book about homicide police in the city of Baltimore. Homicide: Life on the Street was a game changing series when it aired, being one of the first shows to feature morally complex characters to the small screen and featuring performances that were deserving of the highest accolades. Andre Braugher gives a career defining performance as Det. Frank Pembelton, while Yaphet Kotto, Richard Belzer and Clark Johnson also shine as the remaining leads.

The Deuce (2017-2019)

Image via HBO

Set in New York City during the 1970s, The Deuce explores the rampant prostitution of the time and follows the rise of the American pornography industry. Simon and co-creator George Pelecanos recreate the time and place that the series is set in with every seedy detail included. The period set designs and costumes are never less than immaculate, and captured with grainy, era appropriate cinematography, Simon creates perhaps the best-looking series of his career. Maggie Gyllenhaal gives one of the best performances of her celebrated career as Candy, an escort turned pornography mogul, while James Franco and Lawrence Gillard Jr. also give strong turns, as well as many other great actors.

The Wire (2002-2008)

Image via HBO

The Wire is simply one of the best television series ever made. Alongside other early HBO original series such as Oz and The Sopranos, The Wire pushed forward the artistic boundaries of television as a medium, taking a sprawling, novelistic look at the inner workings, and systemic failures, of an American city. The series follows a wide cast of characters who populate every class of life in Baltimore, Maryland; from a street corner to a corner office. The series’ overarching focus is on the police’s war on drugs and gang violence, and follows characters on both sides of the badge. Each season introduced new characters by adding a new institution to exam in the narrative, ranging from the press, to local politics and the inner city public school system. The show features unique, unforgettable, and complex characters to ever grace TV screens, all brought to life by some extraordinary actors such as Wendell Pierce, Clarke Peters, Sonja Sohn, Wood Harris, Dominic West and Idris Elba, among many others. With a special mention going to the iconic Omar Little, a character that was immortalized by the late, great Michael K. Williams. Simon’s universally acclaimed show often tops (or comes close to) lists of the greatest shows of all time. To many people it is still the highwater mark for what television dramas can achieve, and is a work of art that everyone should take in at some point in their lives.

