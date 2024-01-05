The Big Picture Actor David Soul, best known for playing Hutch in Starsky & Hutch, has passed away at 80. His wife confirmed his death, saying he fought a valiant battle surrounded by family.

Actor David Soul, best known for his iconic work playing Detective Kenneth "Hutch" Hutchinson in the Starsky & Hutch TV series, has passed away at the age of 80. His wife, Helen Snell, who Soul met in 2002 after working on the British stage production Deathtrap confirmed his death in a statement shared by Deadline, announcing that the actor fought "a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family."

In honoring her late husband, Snell remembers the ups of his life. "He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend," she said. "His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched."

Before his big break in Starsky & Hutch, Soul began his career as a folk singer. He used to work as an opening act for major stars like Frank Zappa, The Byrds, and The Lovin' Spoonful. According to the BBC, the actor's love of music took fruit during his time living in Mexico with his father, a college professor. A group of friends gave him a guitar and taught him how to play indigenous Mexican songs. When Soul moved to the States, he adopted the persona "The Covered Man" as he opted to cover his face while performing. He enjoyed mild success that way, but didn't truly get break into Hollywood until he moved into acting and landed his iconic role of Hutch, aka half of the dynamic duo in Starsky & Hutch.

David Soul’s Role as Detective Kenneth “Hutch” Hutchinson in the ‘Starsky & Hutch’

Staring opposite Paul Michael Glaser as Sergeant David Michael Starsky, Souls portrayed Hutch for years on the hit ABC series between 1975 - 1979. The California Detectives are best known for their unconventional antics in order to crack their cases, as the Detectives each have their own unique background and characteristics. Starsky is a street-wise U.S. Army vet with somewhat of a bad attitude at times, while Hutch is a divorced, reserved cop that relies on his intellect and wit. Together, the pair partner with the iconic bright red Ford Gran Torino as it roars down the streets of the fictional Bay City. Aside from his famous role in the series, Soul is also well known for major roles in Magnum Force and Here Come the Brides, as well as leading the TV miniseries Salem's Lot.

In addition to Snell, Soul is survived by six children. Our condolences go out to his friends and family.