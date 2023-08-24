The Big Picture David Spade's "Dick Clark Productions" sketch involved a smug receptionist who dismisses musicians and even Jesus Christ.

David Bowie loved the sketch and asked to switch roles with Spade, but Spade refused because he wanted to play the part himself.

Spade's decision highlights the competitive nature of Saturday Night Live and the lengths comedians go to get their ideas on the air.

There aren't many comedic actors in the business who can deliver a line with the level of snark that former Saturday Night Live cast member and big-screen actor David Spade does. You may remember him from his most memorable and smug recurring parts on the sketch comedy show from 1990-1996 like the "Buh-bye!" flight attendant and as a mainstay on the Weekend Update portion of the show delivering his "Hollywood Minute," where he would skewer the biggest names in the industry with a bold and irreverent wit. But he wrote a specific sketch for the show in December 1991 with a fantastic story behind it that he shared recently with fellow SNL alum Dana Carvey on their Fly on the Wall podcast. The sketch in question involved one of the most legendary and innovative singer/songwriters of all time, and the thrust of the story is exactly what you would expect from the upstart funnyman. And, we give him a lot of credit for telling none other than David Bowie himself that he would not switch roles with him for a sketch that the musician specifically called and asked for personally.

What Was David Spade's "Dick Clark Productions" Sketch About?

In the sketch that Spade wrote with himself in mind for the main role, a smug receptionist in a nice, upscale New York office is sitting behind a desk going about his daily activities for Dick Clark Productions. As people enter the office, he is dismissive and has the kind of "I'm better than you" attitude that only Spade can deliver. The thrust of the sketch is that several musicians start to file into the office only to be rebuffed by the sassy, stingy, and self-important receptionist. Several people come in, ranging from an "average Joe" to rapper MC Hammer, and the sketch escalates with each visitor.

He obnoxiously tells them all, "If you could just have a seat." That's when they up the ante as luminaries come sauntering in requesting a meeting with the great Dick Clark. He tells them softly but firmly that they're going to have to take a seat and wait for him just like everyone else. He even tells Jesus Christ (played perfectly by jack-of-all-trades, Phil Hartman) that he'll have to bide his time to see Mr. Clark. Just because it didn't become a recurring role or permanent fixture on the show doesn't mean that Spade didn't slay it. It's a good bit that is underrated, but not so underrated that we're here writing about it 32 years later.

David Bowie Wanted To Switch Roles With David Spade

Bowie, who was the musical guest for the show that night along with his band Tin Machine, called Spade personally and said, "This [sketch] is so f****** funny. This is exactly my life and these people I see." He continued, "One tweak: Can I play the receptionist?” Yes, Bowie wanted to supplant the cast member who specifically wrote the part for himself and be the featured player in the sketch. This left Spade in a very difficult predicament. Here is one of the biggest icons in human history both lauding his comedic writing and asking for a favor, but he also knew that musician/dramatic actor Bowie could never have delivered the lines the way that Spade wanted.

Spade knows his strengths better than anyone, and he absolutely made the right decision by digging his heels in, denying the British rock star, and playing the part himself. Even after, Bowie admitted that “playing myself isn’t that fun.” The sketch was good enough to get encore appearances just several months later, even if it didn't have the legs that Spade was hoping for. That's why he turned Bowie down, because he had visions of his uppity and snooty receptionist becoming the Richmeister "Makin' copies!!" office guy character (maybe the height of Rob Scheider's career — all due respect to the Deuce Bigelow franchise) of the '90s, and it almost did.

David Spade's Anecdote Reminds Us How Competitive 'Saturday Night Live' Has Always Been

When Spade refused Bowie, the legendary rocker asked him, “Well, what if the sketch never gets on?” Spade explained on the podcast, "I’m like, ‘God, how do you know this show this well? It’s so true. What if it doesn’t get on? I’m f*cking blowing it!" It goes to show how competitive and sometimes ruthless nature of the show as it has always been. Since the day in 1975 when Lorne Michaels launched the variety show, entrusting unproven but gifted freaks like John Belushi, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray, and an array of comedy goofballs with his vision for late-night television, it has made star turns out of dozens of aspiring performers, and spit out many more behind the scenes. These comedians are looking for the next big thing just like anyone else in any other business. The fact that Spade was willing to turn Bowie away is an encapsulation of what lengths they will go to in order to get their ideas on the air — regardless of the temptation and the star power that may present itself.