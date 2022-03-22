Netflix announced today that Nothing Personal, a new comedy special from David Spade, is coming next month to the streaming platform. Spade was recently part of Netflix's original feature, The Wrong Missy, but this will be the first time the company produces a comedy special with the star.

Spade started his career as a stand-up comedian, fresh out of graduating college. Since then, the star became famous for his appearance on Saturday Night Live and dozens of comedy features, including Adam Sandler's The Ridiculous 6, The Do-Over, and Sandy Wexler. Between 2019 and 2020, Spade hosted Lights Out with David Spade, his own late-night talk show. Spade also has a prolific career as a voice actor, having played Emperor Kuzco in Disney's cult classic The Emperor's New Groove and, more recently, Griffin the Invisible Man in the Hotel Transylvania franchise.

Not much is known about Nothing Personal and what subjects Spade will put in to focus on his new comedy special. However, Spade relies heavily on sarcasm and self-deprecation in his comedy shows, so we should expect the same kind of humor in the upcoming Netflix special. The special's synopsis already mentions a joke about Spade "turning down drugs," which indicates that the comedian will keep using his personal stories to connect to the public.

Netflix has become the leading streaming service for lovers of stand-up comedy in the past few years. All the best comedians have already recorded exclusive shows for the streaming platform, with new comedy specials being poured out on Netflix every month. Last year, Netflix was the home of Bo Burnham's Inside, a comedy special about the pandemics that reached viral success in the first weeks after release. And just last week, Netflix released its second Taylor Tomlinson comedy special, Look At You. The service also offers multiple specials from comedians like Tig Notaro, Donald Glover, Chris Rock, and Aziz Ansari.

Nothing Personal was filmed at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis, with Ryan Polito serving as director. Spade serves as executive producer alongside Marc Gurvitz, Alex Murray, and John Irwin.

Nothing Personal premieres on Netflix on April 26. Here's Nothing Personal official synopsis:

Hot off the beach from his guest-hosting duties on Bachelor In Paradise, David Spade 1makes his Netflix comedy special debut with Nothing Personal. From sharing his disdain for crabs to his unique approach to turning down drugs, David proves that no topic is off-limits.

