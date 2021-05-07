Former Doctor Who star David Tennant has joined the voice cast of The Amazing Maurice, an upcoming film adaptation of a best-selling children’s book by Terry Pratchett. This is the second project inspired by Pratchett's works to star Tennant, after he played the part of the demon Crowley on Amazon’s Good Omens. The Amazing Maurice also stars Hugh Laurie (House) and Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), making the star-studded project a must-watch for both fans of Pratchett and animated movies.

First published in 2011, The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents is the 28th book written by Pratchett for his Discworld universe. Even if it’s part of a larger narrative, the book is a solo story, and also the first Discworld novel to be written for children. The story follows a cat and a group of talking rats who develop a scheme to fool people and take their money, in Pratchett’s interpretation of the Pied Piper of Hamelin folk tale.

Image via HBO

While Pratchett is one of the most productive fantasy writers ever, with 41 published novels only in the Discworld universe, adaptations of his work are somewhat rare. The book which inspired his most acclaimed adaptation, Good Omens, was co-written by Neil Gaiman, while the latest adaptation of Pratchett’s work, The Watch, was poorly received by both critics and fans alike.

The Amazing Maurice is co-directed by Toby Genkel and Florian Westermann from a screenplay by Terry Rossio. Sky, one of the film’s main producers, confirmed the voice cast also includes Rob Brydon, Julie Atherton, David Thewlis, Himesh Patel, Gemma Arterton, Hugh Bonneville and YouTuber Joe Sugg.

The Amazing Maurice is set to be released in 2022, both at Sky Cinema and at the company’s streaming service NOW.

