Around the World in 80 Days has been adapted countless times — for television, for film, even for video games — and now, PBS is taking a crack at it. Produced by the BBC and aired as part of Masterpiece, PBS’s drama anthology series, the network released a new teaser trailer for their own version of the Jules Verne tale, starring David Tennant in an adventure spanning the wide, wonderful world of the nineteenth century.

Tennant — looking suspiciously like The Doctor if he’d grown a mustache — stars as Phileas Fogg, the adventurer determined to circumnavigate the globe in eighty days to win a wager against his fellow upper-class gentlemen. He is joined by Ibrahim Koma as Jean Passepartout, Fogg’s ever-loyal and irrepressible valet, and Leonie Benesch as a headstrong and brave journalist named Abigail “Fix” Fortescue.

The three make quite the trio, trekking across deserts and jungles and getting themselves into more trouble than they’d anticipated — though none more than audiences would expect. The eight-part series looks to be glittering, globe-trotting adaptation to rival all others, including the 1956 film starring David Niven that earned itself five Oscars, including Best Picture. While the Masterpiece series isn’t eligible for any of those, it certainly is eligible to win the hearts of Anglophile audiences everywhere, especially with a lead like Tennant coming hot off the success of projects like Staged and leading into the second season of Good Omens.

Around the World in 80 Days also stars Jason Watkins, Peter Sullivan, Lindsay Duncan, Dolly Wells, Richard Wilson, Faical Elkihel, Anthony Flanagan, Gary Beadle, and Giovanni Scifoni.

The series wrapped filming in March after a year of COVID-19 related delays, but no release date has been announced. Given that the series is set to premiere on BBC One prior to its release in America, we may well not see the adventure until sometime around Christmas. Check out the all-new trailer below:

