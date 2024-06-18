The Big Picture A-list stars like David Tennant and Helen Mirren join forces in upcoming Netflix movie based on Richard Osman's novel.

The Thursday Murder Club adaptation will feature veteran director Chris Columbus, known for Home Alone and Harry Potter.

Netflix and Amblin continue their partnership, growing their collaboration with the star-studded murder mystery film.

A collaboration between Netflix and Amblin Entertainment is set to dive into the murder mystery pool stirred in Richard Osman's 2020 novel The Thursday Murder Club. The project, since its announcement, has drawn in a swarm of A-list stars and its cast is set to expand with the addition of even more impressive performers. David Tennant (Doctor Who), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes), Naomi Ackie (Blink Twice), Daniel Mays (Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget) and Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Killing Eve) are all set to join the upcoming Netflix movie. The Thursday Murder Club is directed by Chris Columbus, who’s well versed in steering family-friendly projects, with the Home Alone franchise a credit to his ability.

These latest additions to the film's cast comes in the aftermath of the previous casting announcements, which included Hollywood big hitters like Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie. As Collider exclusively reported last month, filming on the project is set to begin this month and run through to September. Adapted from Osman's novel, the film is set in the United Kingdom, in a peaceful retirement village where a group of four elderly friends have developed a penchant for solving mysterious cold cases as a hobby. Soon, however, their skills will be needed when a real-life murder investigation mystery erupts around them. Mirren (ex-spy Elizabeth), Kingsley (ex-psychiatrist Ibrahim) Brosnan (former union activist Ron) and Imrie (ex-nurse Joyce), are set to play the unlikely, yet brilliant, elderly mystery solvers. They would need to unravel the murder case of a local property manager.

The Brightest Minds Convene To Solve A Murder

Since signing a filming partnership deal in 2021, Netflix and Amblin’s collaboration has grown, with The Thursday Murder Club set to be the latest addition to the production agreement which also includes the upcoming Carry-On starring Jason Bateman and Taron Egerton. Osman, whose written work is the focus of the latest adaptation, discussed the latest casting announcements on his The Rest Is Entertainment podcast with Marina Hyde. "We've got some more casting news," he said. "We've already had the four main people, but [there are] a few more cast members. There's some great names and some more names coming as well," he teased. "I think this is the greatest British cast assembled since the [Harry Potter] movies."

Beyond his work on the Home Alone franchise, director Columbus is credited with lending a helping hand to one of the greatest franchises ever in Harry Potter. Columbus directed the first two films, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Back to The Thursday Murder Club, Columbus will produce alongside Jennifer Todd, with Holly Bario, Jeb Brody, Eleanor Columbus and Jo Burn serving as executive producers.

No release date for The Thursday Murder Club has been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.