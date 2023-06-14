David Tennant, one of the most beloved actors in science-fiction, thanks to his role as the Tenth Doctor in BBC's long-running series Doctor Who, shocked the world last year when he appeared in place of Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor at the conclusion of the epic "The Power of the Doctor". Becoming the first actor to play two different incarnations of the Doctor, Tennant's return was a very popular one amongst fans.

However, the timing hand to be right, as the actor has recently been saying. Having first played the role as a 33-year-old, Tennant rejoins the series almost twenty years older, having taken on a variety of roles since. Time, fittingly, was a factor for him as he considered whether or not he should take up the role which defined his career.

Speaking with Radio Times, Tennant - who has certainly not been short on big-budget offers, and critically acclaimed parts, since his first stint inside the T.A.R.D.I.S. - admitted that getting back into the suit and, of course, those teeth he's never been quite sure of, took a little bit of negotiations and logistical planning, but that he always felt it could be done.

"It's a Victory Lap"

Then, when Russell T. Davies returned to helm the ship, the road to returning became much clearer for the Scottish star, who has always felt such deep affection for the role which has connections with his own family - his father-in-law, Peter Davison, played the Fifth Doctor in the BBC series from 1981-1984. Tennant and Davison appeared together in Doctor Who in 2022's "The Power of the Doctor", the same episode which saw Tennant take over the role from Whittaker.

“The specifics of coming back to Doctor Who took a bit of wrangling,” he said. “But we were always receptive to the notion. Initially, it was a casual conversation going, ‘Wouldn’t it be fun to do a one-off?’ Then Russell was back running the show and suddenly it could be something bigger. But there’s really no pressure. It’s a victory lap, in a way – you get to enjoy something that had meant so much to you, one last shot before you get too old to do it again.”

Doctor Who returns for three special episodes this November. Tennant stars alongside returning companion Catherine Tate before handing the keys to the T.A.R.D.I.S. over to Ncuti Gatwa, who will play the Fifteenth Doctor.