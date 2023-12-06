The Big Picture Many recent Marvel Cinematic Universe villains lack relevance to the real world and fail to resonate with audiences.

Kilgrave, the villain from the first season of Jessica Jones, stands out as a terrifying foe who embodies elements of reality, such as male privilege.

Bringing back Kilgrave would introduce a tangibly terrifying villain and ground the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has been lacking with recent cosmic baddies.

Try and explain the motivations or internal psychology of recent Marvel Cinematic Universe villains. If one engages in this exercise, one will be quickly disappointed to see that many of these foes have no real relevance to the world audiences inhabit. Dar-Benn from The Marvels, for instance, was justifiably mad about what happened to her planet and her response to that trauma was to suck up the sun(?). Kang in Quantumania was so vaguely defined that it was impossible to get a read on the character. Kro in Eternals, meanwhile, was such a throwaway baddie that even MCU diehards likely forgot he existed! Compare such subpar adversaries to Kevin "Kilgrave" Thompson (David Tennant), the villain of the first season of Jessica Jones.

A man with the ability to control minds, Thompson kept detective Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) under his control for months on end. As a result of this experience, Jones struggles with PTSD and has withdrawn herself from the world. Throughout the first season of Jessica Jones, Kilgrave proves a terrifying foe and one who, despite carrying such heightened superpowers, perfectly embodies several terrifying elements of reality, such as male privilege. Kilgrave’s inability to see other people as human or even consider the humanity of those he controls is a stylized depiction of how often men in Western societies similarly refuse to gaze into the point-of-views of marginalized genders. His superpowers may have been rooted in comic books, but Kilgrave was decidedly a villain ripped from the real world. This is just one of many fascinating attributes of the character that make Kilgrave somebody who needs to return to the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe pronto.

Kilgrave Deserves to Be One of the Netflix Elements Brought to the Marvel Disney+ Shows

As Marvel Studios fleshes out its multimedia plans for the rest of the 2020s, it’s clear many elements of the Marvel/Netflix shows from 2015-2019 will be incorporated into the broader universe. When programs like Daredevil and Luke Cage were running, there was a bit of a divide between these shows and the larger movies. Characters on these Netflix entities would occasionally reference Captain America or Iron Man, but the first three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies never acknowledged these characters in return. Starting with Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home, though, certain actors and figures from the Netflix shows have been carried over into the bigger Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. It’s still unclear (though presumably unlikely) if the narratives of the Marvel/Netflix shows are still canon, but folks like Charlie Cox’s Daredevil are now fixtures of modern MCU media.

While that doesn’t mean Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will be focusing exclusively on Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones) and Willis Stryker/Diamondback (Erik LaRay Harvey), it does mean a bevy of Marvel/Netflix characters are now at the disposal of future Marvel Studios programs. Kilgrave would be a fantastic character to incorporate into these forthcoming projects, especially since his presence as a more grounded figure would fit in with some of Marvel’s upcoming TV ambitions. Projects like Echo and Daredevil: Born Again are being marketed as adult-skewing programs that aren’t afraid to engage in thornier, more challenging material. Kilgrave, a man who commits murder and rape rather than pursue nebulously defined cosmic MacGuffin’s, would be a perfect villain to fit into this narrative landscape.

Plus, Kilgrave isn’t somebody who’s been seen in tons of other media beyond the comics. While he's shown up in a pair of video games and occasionally appeared in animated TV shows like The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Kilgrave has largely been restricted to the comics and his appearances across the three seasons of Jessica Jones. This isn’t a character like The Joker that’s been done to death in pop culture, there’s lots of new territory one could explore when it comes to Kilgrave. This could even include giving him his purple skin from the comics, a trait Jessica Jones hinted at with his default purple suits, but never went all-in on. That visual detail encapsulates how much there is still to do with Kilgrave.

It doesn’t hurt that Kilgrave is played by a beloved actor like David Tennant, whose fanbase only seems to grow as the years progress with his roles in post-Jessica Jones programs like Good Omens. Tennant is always a welcome presence in any capacity and getting him back for further MCU projects as one of his most famous and chilling characters would be an exciting development. It’s not like Tennant was a “nobody” before Jessica Jones (he had Broadchurch and Doctor Who, after all!) but he’s only become even more prominent since that Netflix show wrapped up its run. That uptick in notoriety has included a string of notable voice-over roles in Disney projects like Ducktales and Ahsoka, a sign that the parent company of Marvel Studios is keen on a good relationship with this performer. These qualities tied into the esteemed career of David Tennant would surely be another incentive to get Kilgrave back into the MCU picture.

David Tennant's Kilgrave Would Give the MCU a Tangibly Terrifying Villain Again

The most important facet of bringing Kilgrave into the MCU, though, would be finally bringing back tangibly terrifying villains back into this sprawling saga. Recent MCU titles haven’t been entirely devoid of solid baddies (The High Evolutionary in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was an enjoyably over-the-top creation) but too many modern foes in this franchise leave something to be desired. Dar-Benn, Kang, Gorr the God Butcher, Kro; they’re all too removed from anything resembling discernible reality. While Thanos proved truly haunting because he was a big purple alien who acted like a weary human being, few recent cosmic MCU baddies have registered as remotely in touch with the real world.

Kilgrave would solve that problem and then some. This figure was truly terrifying in his nonchalant evil, while his ability to manipulate the minds of seemingly anyone Jessica Jones encountered provided a vivid visual metaphor for how omnipresent toxic men are in American society. They’re everywhere, even when they’re not physically in the room! Embracing such a terrifying baddie rooted in heavy real-world material (like the sexual trauma he inflicted on Jessica Jones) didn’t weigh down Jessica Jones as a show but rather gave it extra gravitas. That’s not the kind of praise one could offer recent MCU baddies obsessed with convoluted cosmic justice. David Tennant is always a welcome sight in any piece of pop culture, but him returning as Kilgrave would be especially helpful for the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe.

