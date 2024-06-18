One of the best British actors of the 21st century, David Tennant's pedigree is extremely well documented. He would make his breakthrough to the British public in Russell T. Davies' Casanova, with the pair developing a strong working bond that would soon see Tennant make his debut in the Davies-helmed revival of Doctor Who. As the Tenth Doctor, Tennant would firmly cement himself as a global star, with his incarnation of the titular Time Lord widely considered to be the show's best.

A star of the stage and the big and small screens, Tennant has won numerous awards, including Emmys and National Television Awards, as well as receiving nominations for a BAFTA and three Olivier Awards. Beloved both critically and publicly, his stock continues to rise, as does his list of iconic performances, with Tennant's back catalog including some of the best-loved movies and shows of the past 20 years.

10 'Inside Man' (2022)

Created by Steven Moffat

Tennant stretched the boundaries of audience empathy with this performance as Vicar Harry Watling in Netflix's Inside Man. Steven Moffat's winding thriller follows Tennant as the aforementioned vicar, a man for whom his family will always come first. After a woman mistakenly believes his son to have obtained criminal imagery, Harry struggles to convince her of the truth, which calamitously ends with her trapped in his basement. Not knowing what to do, Harry prays for a way out, unknown that he is being tracked from the US by the Sherlock-like mind of Stanley Tucci's Jefferson.

Tennant's ability to push straight through to the heart of his character is on full display in this performance as a man who keeps getting his decisions dangerously wrong. Inside Man is full of wonderful performances, notably from Tennant and Tucci, with Moffat's penchant for wordplay acting as fuel for the pair's veteran abilities. As indulgent as the series is, it isn't without its flaws, with shocking twists favored to character truth, especially when it comes to Tennant's vicar, whose decision-making is sometimes contradictory. Nevertheless, Inside Man is still enormous fun and a great addition to Tennant's catalog.

9 'Jessica Jones' (2015 - 2019)

Created by Melissa Rosenberg

Jessica Jones features Tennant's best role as a classic antagonist. The show throws a new spin on the superhero genre, following the titular character in the days following the end of her short-lived superhero career. With powers to use and a life to fulfill, Jones turns to the world of crime, offering her services as a private Detective in Hell's Kitchen, New York City.

Dastardly, repugnant, and downright evil are the best ways to describe Tennant's Kilgrave, all of which are a credit to the actor's skin-crawling performance. Not a beat is missed by Tennant, with his ability to control people with his voice utterly terrifying. Although the seasons tend to drop in quality, there is still enough fantastic material, including an iconic opening outing, to name Jessica Jones one of the best Marvel series. Fast-paced and immersive, this brilliant superhero detective show more than earned its many award nominations, even if its lonesome Emmy for Main Title Theme Music feels like a snub.

8 'Des' (2020)

Created by Lewis Arnold and Luke Neal

The role of real-life serial killer Dennis Nilsen required a specialist, with Tennant's casting instantly met with praise. A three-part special, Des follows the capture and investigation into the aforementioned Nilsen, who was a prolific murderer back in North London in 1983. After going unnoticed for some time, the disgusting catalyst that led to his discovery was a blocked drain outside his home, with his victim's remains stuck inside.

Tennant is a master of his craft and manages to somehow capture every minutia of Nilsen's being.

A tale of this tragedy needed to be handled with sensitivity while convincingly depicting just how heinous Nilsen was. Tennant is a master of his craft and manages to somehow capture every minutia of Nilsen's being, with his infamous recorded interview tapes used by Tennant as material to study. The episodes themselves are a harrowing watch, with Lewis Arnold and Luke Neal correctly choosing not to glorify the murders themselves by setting the story in the wake of them.

7 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' (2005)

Directed by Mike Newell

Given the Harry Potter franchise's reputation for showcasing the best of British acting, Tennant was always going to join the ensemble at some point. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire follows Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and his friends' return to Hogwarts following the life-altering events of their third year, only to be met by the arrival of two competing schools in light of the Triwizard Tournament, an inter-school cup held every five years. However, this year, Harry is picked to participate despite being too young and never actually submitting himself, leading to the unraveling of a mystery and the return of an evil force.

Tennant's ability to play a beaming hero in one minute and a sickening villain in the next is nothing short of remarkable. As the tongue-flicking Barty Crouch Jr., Tennant's time in The Goblet of Fire is limited, but his impact is endless. Crucial yet underrated, Goblet of Fire is a turning point in the Potter saga; as the Harry Potter movies transition, like the protagonists, into adulthood, the themes become darker, highlighted by an opening dream sequence that feels ripped from a horror movie. By setting the stage for what's to come gloriously, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is a before-and-after for the franchise.

6 'Ahsoka' (2023 - Present)

Created by Dave Filoni

Not just a pretty face, Tennant's voicework is also critically acclaimed, proved beyond doubt by his performance as Huyang in Ahsoka. Created by Dave Filoni, this Star Wars spin-off follows the titular Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) as she and her friends try to stop a burgeoning threat to the fragile universe, Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

At a time when Star Wars content is seen as having quantity over quality, Ahsoka breaks the mold. From its exciting visuals to its gripping plot, this series feels like a detailed and considered addition to the largest lore in the galaxy, bolstered by an immersive set of lead performances. Of course, Dawson is captivating as Ahsoka but equally impressive is Tennant as Huyang, with the actor portraying the aged wisdom of the droid with just his voice. Luckily for millions of fans across the world, Ahsoka Season 2 has already been announced.

5 'Staged' (2020 - 2022)

Created by Simon Evans and Phin Glynn

As the world went into lockdown in 2020, the best creatives were forced to innovate, which saw the creation of the Zoom-based comedy-drama Staged. Starring Tennant and long-time friend Michael Sheen as themselves, the two fight and bicker over the mundanities of lockdown life while also attempting to rehearse a play that had been delayed by the pandemic.

In Staged, Tennant and Sheen tackle the absurd, the confusing, and the deeply touching.

The genius of Staged is in its simplicity, which came at a time when mind-boggling statistics and unprecedented actions were overwhelming. It is difficult to truly assess someone's portrayal of themselves, but Tennant and Sheen are truthful yet comedically exaggerated. This is no small task for a performer and, thankfully, landed in the lap of two veterans. Accompanied by high-profile guest stars, the two tackle the absurd, the confusing, and the deeply touching in a wonderful amalgamation of what it was like to live through the pandemic.

4 'How to Train Your Dragon' (2010)

Directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois

Widely regarded as one of the best-animated movies of the 21st century, How to Train Your Dragon follows young Hiccup, a teenage boy who takes destiny into his hands and, against his father's best wishes, joins the fight against the dragons. However, after taking down one of the winged beasts, he can't quite bring himself to kill it, and the two quickly gain a bond.

As all good animated movies should, How to Train Your Dragon is brimming with positivity and hope. Hiccup and his dragon, Toothless, prove that friendship should exceed boundaries and acceptance should come no matter what predetermined prejudices exist. Once again, Tennant's part is small but his impact is large as the voice of Spitelout, the father of one of Hiccup's friends. As expected, Tennant manages to stand out among a myriad of other top names, including the likes of Gerard Butler and Jonah Hill.

3 'Good Omens' (2019 - Present)

Created by Neil Gaiman

Tennant's work even stretches into the afterlife, proving there is no realm that he isn't a genius in. Good Omens follows Aziraphale (Sheen) and Crowley (Tennant), agents of heaven and hell, respectively, who must team up to save the world from Armageddon after becoming fond of Earth.

Suave, sophisticated, and with scorched red hair, Tennant may have never had a cooler role than Crowley. His superficial ego brilliantly hides a tender passion; indeed, the devil's favorite demon is actually soft at the core. Each episode of this fantasy masterpiece is bathed in magical elements, topped off with cinematography that truly sells the eye-catching vision of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's original 1990 novel. Wholly immersive and brilliantly funny, Good Omens features Tennant and Sheen at their charismatic best.

2 'Broadchurch' (2013 - 2017)

Created by Chris Chibnall

Across the pond in Tennant's home, the actor is famously known for portraying a grizzled detective. That stereotype is thanks largely to Broadchurch, in which Tennant plays... well, a grizzled detective. Set in a sleepy coastal town, this series follows DI Alec Hardy (Tennant) and DS Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman), who are unexpectedly called into action when the body of a young body is found on a beach. What unravels is a story of mystery and tragedy, with absolutely no one safe from suspicion.

Chris Chibnall's magnum opus is a tough task for its ensemble cast, brimming with deeply emotional moments that require only the most talented to pull off. Hence the inclusion of the likes of Tennant and Colman, who make for a delicious duo that put professionalism before their clear but hidden admiration for each other. Tennant brings gravitas to his role, portraying a man who must hold up his steadfast reputation among a desperate community while also dealing with terrifying internal battles. Broadchurch is a masterpiece in emotional storytelling that is much more than a murder mystery to become one of the 21st century's most underrated shows.

1 'Doctor Who' (1963 - Present)

Created by Sydney Newman, C.E. Webber, and Donald Wilson

Tennant's most iconic role, and perhaps the most iconic role in one of the world's biggest franchises, is the Tenth Doctor in the second iteration of Doctor Who. Traveling the stars and saving planets from ruin, the Tenth Doctor runs toward danger but away from his past, struggling to deal with being the last of his species and the man at fault for their near extinction.

Alongside companions like Rose (Billie Piper), Martha (Freema Agyeman), and Donna (Catherine Tate), the Tenth Doctor balanced the classic character's enthusiasm with the war-weary regret perfect by his predecessor, Christopher Eccleston. Like no Doctor before or since, Tennant truly makes the character human and is perhaps the most relatable of any incarnation. Thanks to his beaming grin and charming accent, Tennant became an instant hit with a fanbase that has often proved difficult to please, thanks in no small part to receiving some of the show's greatest ever scripts, from "Blink" to "Midnight." Truly, Tennant will forever be the gold standard of Doctor Who, with any incarnation before or since always compared to his.

