He's been a time traveling alien known as a Time Lord, he's been a fallen angel, he's been a Marvel villain. Now David Tennant is taking on the role as game show host. The BAFTA and Emmy-award winning actor will host The Genius Game on ITV. It's a "groundbreaking new strategy-based reality TV show." A television teaser shows Tennant walking through the halls of the game, stepping into the main room that looks an awful lot like his Doctor's TARDIS for Doctor Who fans, as he explains "alliances will be built and broken. Friendships will be built and destroyed." The series will be eight episodes, premiering on April 30.

The game show is an adaptation of a South Korean game show called The Genius that ran from April 2013 to September 2015. The logline for The Genius Game from ITV is as follows:

"Genius Game is a brand-new reality game show that will see strategically minded players, chosen not just for their high intellectual prowess but also their social IQ, face the ultimate battle of survival. To win, contestants will participate in a host of never before seen games all designed to not only test their intellectual acumen but encourage them to carefully and creatively use the art of manipulation to outfox their opponents and win a cash prize."

What Is David Tennant Most Well-Known For?

Outside of his most recent stint as the fallen angel Crowley in Good Omens, Tennant rose to fame as the Tenth Doctor on Doctor Who. The reboot began in 2005 with Christopher Eccleston playing the Ninth Doctor, but he left after just one season. When the series returned for a Season 2, Tennant had stepped into the role of The Doctor. Tennant would go on to play The Doctor for three full seasons before the reigns would be handed over to Matt Smith. Tennant became a synonymous face with the reboot of the 60 plus year old science fiction series (which somehow itself is now turning 20). He was the "popular" choice for favorite Doctor, and so popular in fact, he would eventually return as the Fourteenth Doctor for the 60th Anniversary Specials on Disney+.

The Genius Game premieres April 30 on ITV. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.