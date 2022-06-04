There are only a select few actors who have had the opportunity to play the titular role in Doctor Who. Fortunately, David Tennant has made his mark on the sci-fi world as The Tenth Doctor, an energetic and enigmatic time traveler who travels with his human companions. Fans have speculated that Tennant might return as the Fourteenth Doctor with Russell T Davies at the show's helm once again. However, what they got was a return to the role as the Tenth Doctor for the show’s 60th-anniversary special. Whovians will have to wait until 2023 to see Ncuti Gatwa as the Fourteenth Doctor in action.

For now, fans of David Tennant’s work can look back in the years past to see what got him to Doctor Who and where the show took him from there. Tennant has covered everything from heroes to villains to demons and ducks.

'Casanova' (2005)

Russell T Davies’ Casanova made David Tennant’s run as The Tenth Doctor happen. As Casanova, Tennant plays the kind of man you’d expect the world’s most famous lover to be. He’s charming, witty, adventurous, and, yes, seductive. This mini-series would tell the story of an older Casanova (played by Peter O’Toole) reminiscing on his younger years as he tells the story of his life to a kitchen maid.

Tennant’s Casanova is very similar to the Tenth Doctor. They both get themselves into crazy situations they need to talk themselves out of. They try their best to charm anyone they can and aren’t afraid to stand up for what they believe in, whether saving the planet or reuniting with their long-lost love.

'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' (2005)

Before he played a Marvel villain, David Tennant was a villain in the Wizarding World. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire would give Tennant a small but massive role as Barty Crouch Jr, a wizard who infiltrates Hogwarts to get to Harry.

This would be the role that many remember Tennant for before he was cast as The Doctor. He isn’t seen much throughout the film, but he is memorable for flicking his tongue as he spoke to give a more disgusting effect to someone so vile. Fortunately, he would have a more prominent appearance and more effective ways of scaring an audience for subsequent roles.

'Much Ado About Nothing' (2011)

With Tennant and Tate’s return to Doctor Who, there are several productions to see them together: one of those is the National Theatre’s production of Much Ado About Nothing in 2011. Starring as the leads, Benedick and Beatrice, respectively, Much Ado shows Tennant and Tate do what they do best, bicker. These leads are in denial about their feelings for each other and only notice it when their friends devise the ultimate plan to get them to admit their feelings.

Tennant acts as the kind of man every woman would despise, but having Tate as his foil makes the Shakespeare play more enjoyable. If Whovians ever expected to see a romance between The Doctor and Donna Noble, they could look no further than this play.

'Broadchurch' (2013-2017)

As DI Alec Hardy, Tennant portrayed a hard detective affected by his past cases. When Hardy comes to the small town of Broadchurch to investigate the murder of a young boy, he has to contend with the proximity and intimacy of everyone in the town. His often tough exterior was an issue for other members of the Broadchurch community as they felt he was encroaching upon their territory.

Paired with Olivia Colman, Tennant stood out in contrast to Colman’s energetic DS, Ellie Miller. Fellow Doctor Who stars Jodie Whittaker and Arthur Darvill would give Tennant a run for his money as well. He would play a similar role in the American adaptation of Broadchurch called Gracepoint as Detective Emmet Carver.

'Jessica Jones' (2015-2019)

In Jessica Jones, Tennant played his first villain post-Doctor Who. Kilgrave, also known as The Purple Man, was Jessica’s former abuser. He used mind control to make her use her superpowers to hurt others, and when she left him, he abused others to get to her. The first season focused on his mission to get Jessica back and her strategy to end his reign of terror.

Tennant’s role as Kilgrave gave his fans chills down their spine. He played a manipulative and powerful man who could kill someone with a simple command. This role was a stark contrast to his heroic stance as the Tenth Doctor because Kilgrave has no moral high ground.

'Good Omens' (2019 - )

Adapted from the Neil Gaiman novel of the same name, Good Omens centers around a demon and an angel who try to prevent Armageddon. This series quickly became a hit with Tennant as the demon Crowley and Michael Sheen as the angel Aziraphale. Initially meant to be a limited series, it was announced in 2021 that the show would get a second season. There is no premiere date for the second season of Good Omens yet, given that filming just wrapped up.

As Crowley, Tennant marries his characters together. He’s charismatic like Casanova and The Doctor but is also cold-hearted like Kilgrave. Much like in Staged, Sheen and Tennant bounce off of each other like they did know each other over almost 6,000 years. Although, that may be a testament to Tennant’s experience with having companions around.

'DuckTales' (2017-2021)

Finally, given a chance to fall into his natural Scottish accent, David Tennant provided the voice of Scrooge McDuck in the revival of DuckTales in 2017. Scrooge, a billionaire adventurer, is in charge of his nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie when Donald leaves them in his care for the day. Their time together would extend into multiple adventures across three seasons.

Similar to his other roles, Tennant once again played an adventurer, this time with mountains of money. Tennant’s Scrooge McDuck was unhinged, always ready for the next journey with his nephews. This acting role would come in handy when he eventually played Phileas Fogg, an adventurer who also had an abundance of money.

'Staged' (2020-2021)

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, Good Omens stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant asked themselves, "who can we play next?" The answer became Staged, an online mini-series filmed through Zoom. Set during the lockdown, Tennant and Sheen were set to be in a West End play together until the country shut down. Encouraged by their director, they continue to rehearse and have to get through their differences while suffering from lockdown hysteria. The series also stars their wives Georgia Tennant and Anna Lundberg.

Using his industry connections and the power of Zoom, David Tennant continued to create when the pandemic hit. Staged has been nominated for and won several awards, including RadioTimes Best Comedy Award in 2021. There are rumors that there may be a third season, but nothing is confirmed yet. Tennant proved that he could play anyone, even himself, with this series.

'Around the World in 80 Days' (2022)

In this classic by Jules Verne, Tennant plays Phileas Fogg, a man who is unmotivated to do anything until he bets his friend that he can travel around the world in just 80 days. Along with his companions, Abigail Fix and Jean Passepartout, Fogg prevails and proves that he can do all that he set out to do. Each new country proves to be more challenging than the last, and the high intensity of the show never ends.

Phileas Fogg is similar to The Doctor in some ways. He’s a traveler with two companions and an abundance of knowledge no one expects him to have. Naturally, Tennant fell into this role of the hero who prevails in the end. Around the World In 80 Days is set to have a second season.

