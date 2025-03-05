Move over Watson, because Sherlock Holmes is back on the case, and he's accompanied this time by his long-lost daughter. The CW has announced that its hotly-anticipated new mystery series Sherlock & Daughter will hit the scene on April 16, promising a new spin on the Sir Arthur Conan Doyle detective very soon. The series stars Emmy-nominated Fargo star David Thewlis as the titular Holmes while Blu Hunt embodies Amelia Rojas, a young Native American woman determined to prove to the world-famous sleuth that he is her father. Created, written, and executive produced by Brendan Foley, the series features The Closer alum James Duff as its showrunner.

Sherlock & Daughter follows Holmes on a sinister case that appears to have him beaten. Unable to investigate without endangering his closest friends, the legendary detective is at a loss for once until he meets the young Amelia Rojas (Hunt). Following the mysterious murder of her mother, she set out in search of Holmes, believing that he may be her long-lost father. Together, they apply their vastly different backgrounds to solve an international conspiracy and bring the truth of Rojas's mother's death to light, all while tangling with the detective's greatest foe, Professor Moriarty, who has a hand in the overarching mystery. On top of all that, they work to find definitive proof that Amelia is, indeed, the daughter of Holmes.

The new series marks a proper return to television for the famous detective while still expanding his world with the introduction of his offspring. Compared to the currently airing Morris Chestnut-led Watson, which instead follows Holmes's sidekick a year after his death, Sherlock & Daughter looks to bring viewers back to the classic Victorian setting with familiar characters from the books in tow. Joining the dynamic duo of Thewlis and Hunt is Dougray Scott, who returns to the CW after his days on Batwoman to play Moriarty, with Antonio Aakeel, Orén Kinlan, Gia Hunter, Ivana Miličević, and Paul Reid rounding out the main cast. Lee star Seán Duggan also takes on the iconic role of Dr. Watson in a supporting role.

What Other Projects Are Coming From the World of 'Sherlock Holmes'?