The veteran actor, David Warner, better known for his roles in the 1976 horror mystery film, The Omen, and the 1997 critically acclaimed romance drama, Titanic, has died at the age of 80 from a cancer-related illness. He passed away on Sunday, July 24, at Denville Hall—a retirement home for professionals in the entertainment industry. The late star's family confirmed the tragic news in a statement, sharing that they were delivering the news "with an overwhelmingly heavy heart."

Warner's family shared the news with the United Kingdom's national broadcaster, the BBC. "Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity," his family shared, adding: "He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous, and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken."

He came to prominence with his performance in the 1966 comedy film Morgan: A Suitable Case for Treatment. He then received a Best Actor nomination for the BAFTA Award for playing the leading role in said film. Later, he also received an Emmy Award in 1981 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Special for portraying Pomponius Falco in the American television miniseries Masada.

Warner often portrayed villainous roles in films, including The Ballad of Cable Hogue, Tom Jones, The Thirty Nine Steps, Time Bandits, Time After Time, Tron, and Hanna's War. But many remember him for his character as the photographer Keith Jennings in the 1976 supernatural film, The Omen. The veteran actor, playing a non-villain character for a change, also played Bob Cratchit in the 1984 family fantasy movie, A Christmas Carol, which was based on Charles Dickens' famous 1843 novel of the same name. The character he portrayed represents the cruel working circumstances faced by working-class individuals throughout the Victorian era. Warner also starred in various Star Trek films, including Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, as well as an appearance in a two-part episode of the Star Trek: The Next Generation series.

Apart from his big screen roles, Warner also played several characters on television, such as Wallander, Twin Peaks, The Wars of the Roses, S.O.S. Titanic, Marco Polo, Frankenstein, Perfect Parents, Penny Dreadful, and The Amazing World of Gumball, among others. Most recently, he portrayed the perilous Admiral Bloom in the 2018 family fantasy film Mary Poppins Returns.

The English actor is survived by his British actress partner, Lisa Bowerman (Casualty), his son Luke, daughter-in-law Sarah, his first wife Harriet Evans, and his actress and producer friend Jane Spencer-Prior (Murder in Mind).

Our condolences go out to the Warner family at this difficult time.