Leslie Grace was set to star as Batgirl in a streaming movie connected to the DC Extended Universe's events.

Warner Bros. faced backlash when they tried to scrap the release of Coyote Vs. Acme, leading to the film being shopped to another distributor.

Last year, David Zaslav famously decided to shelve Batgirl, before audiences could have a chance to experience it, using it as a tax write-off. Now, more than a year after the decision that rocked the industry, the executive has indicated that he still believes he made the right move. During this year's edition of the DealBook Summit (via The Verge), Zaslav explained his thought process:

What content is going to help us win? The content that wasn’t, we made a strategic decision on. It was difficult and it was painful. But I think it was the right decision for the company and it was necessary.

Leslie Grace was supposed to star as the titular hero in the movie made for streaming, introducing a new version of the character popular across media based on DC Comics. Barbara Gordon felt inspired by Batman's crusade against the criminals of Gotham City, taking on a mantle of her own that would allow her to fight back against her city's most violent criminals. Even if her father, Commissioner James Gordon (J.K. Simmons) would've never approved of her life as a vigilante, the threat of Firefly (Brendan Fraser) was still out there, and someone had to stop him.

With Simmons as Commissioner Gordon, it could be easily assumed that the movie would've taken place in the current iteration of the DC Extended Universe. But the fact that Michael Keaton would've appeared as an older version of Batman could mean that Batgirl was actually tied to the events of this summer's The Flash. Of course this is all speculation at this point, given how DC is moving away from this particular cinematic universe.

Warner Bros. Attempted to Scrap Coyote Vs. Acme

Almost a year after they decided to remove Batgirl from their release schedule, Warner Bros. attempted to do the same thing to Coyote Vs. Acme, an animation and live-action hybrid featuring the characters of the Looney Tunes franchise. Following the enormous outrage the decision caused within the industry and in the public eye, the film was allowed to be shopped to another distributor.