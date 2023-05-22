Due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike affecting the entire Hollywood industry, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, was met with a negative reaction when he tried to make a commencement speech at Boston University. According to Entertainment Weekly, the executive was met with a loud "Pay Your Writers" chant while he tried to read what he wanted to say, displaying how the students present at the events strongly agree with the fact that industry writers need to be compensated properly for what they provide to the productions that generate billions of dollars every year.

As a reminder, the strike is looking for studios to give better wages to writers, as their work is essential to any production that goes in front of the camera. Due to how their contracts haven't been largely modified in years, the compensation writers get for their scripts is no longer fair, and they need better job security if studios want them to continue bringing their best to the screenplays that generate a lot of money for them. Added to that, the current landscape of the industry, where more attention is going towards streaming, calls for new rules to be applied in order to protect the writers and what they are owed.

Zaslav has previously made it very clear that his main focus is obtaining more profit and saving costs for Warner Bros. regardless of the consequences his actions have over the cultural landscape. One of the first decisions as leader of the company was to completely scrap the Batgirl movie that was scheduled to hit HBO Max last year, ensuring that no one got the chance to see the production that had been worked on by hundreds of people for a couple of years. It didn't matter if Leslie Grace never had a chance of protecting Gotham City, as long as the investor's pockets were full.

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The Not-So-Permanent Home of Your Favorite Movies and Shows

Added to that, Zaslav was the first executive to determine that movies and television shows should be removed from a platform's catalog in order to save money by not paying residuals to the people who made them, as HBO Max has been recently modifying their library. Thanks to his experiment, other studios followed suit, and Disney+ also thought it was a good idea to completely erased stories made with care and artistic skill instead of actually paying the people behind them what they deserve. Maybe a few minutes of booing can't hurt more than not being properly paid for one's work.