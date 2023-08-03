The Big Picture David Zaslav's recent announcement during an earnings call revealed that the ongoing dual strike at Warner Bros. Discovery has saved the company around $100 million by halting productions and not paying actors and writers.

David Zaslav indicated the ongoing dual strike has saved Warner Bros. Discovery around $100 million, according to Variety. The announcement came during the most recent earnings call for the company, where the executive expressed how productions shutting down across his studio was allowing him to save money. By not paying actors and writers for their work, it looks like the company has the unique opportunity of keeping the money for itself, despite the fact that most of the television series and movies they had planned stopped filming.

The Writers Guild of America announced it was going on strike around three months ago, making noise in the industry regarding how the studios don't pay them fairly for their hard work. In an unprecedented move for a situation of the sort, SAG-AFTRA joined their strike, turning it into a historic event. While there were attempts of bringing the Directors Guild of America into the mix, that organization opted for signing a deal with the studios, leaving actors and writers on the picket lines. Even if the conflict began three months ago, it remains to be seen how much longer it will last.

Another topic at the center of the dual strike is how actors and writers are given residuals for the productions they worked on that are available on streaming platforms. Most performers received a couple of dollars, even if the titles they appeared on are becoming viral on any given catalog. In addition to how workers are not properly compensated, there's always the possibility of studios simply removing films and shows from their platforms only to save money when paying taxes. Zaslav was the one who started that trend when he kept Batgirl from being released on what was HBO Max at that point.

When Will the Strike End?

There's no way of knowing when the ongoing dual strike will come to an end, as there plenty of factors involved in driving it forward. The direct effect the strike is having in the industry can be felt already, with multiple movies shutting down their filming schedule due to the conflict. Even titles that have already wrapped shooting and find themselves in the post-production process are at risk of facing a delay. However, the AMPTP is ready to sit down with the WGA on Friday to figure out the first steps towards finding a deal that could allow the dual strike to come to an end.