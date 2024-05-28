The Big Picture Da'Vine Joy Randolph joins the star-studded cast of the upcoming rom-com Eternity alongside Miles Teller and Elizabeth Olsen.

Randolph continues to shine post-Oscar win with roles in other projects like Shadow Force and Only Murders in the Building.

Stay tuned for updates on the release date of Eternity as production is set to begin this summer.

Fresh off an Oscar win in 2023, one of the stars of The Holdovers has officially found another role. Da'Vine Joy Randolph has joined the cast of the upcoming A24 romantic comedy, Eternity, according to Variety. Randolph joins Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller and Marvel veteran Elizabeth Olsen in the cast. Callum Turner, star of Apple TV+'s Masters of the Air with Barry Keoghan and Austin Butler, is also set to star, and David Freyne, who previously directed Dating Amber and The Curse, will helm the film.

Plot details for the film are being kept a secret, but it is reportedly described as a rom-com where the characters must decide who they want to spend eternity with. Patrick Cunnane wrote the screenplay for Eternity after previously making his writing debut on the Netflix TV series Designated Survivor. Trevor and Tim White will produce the film for Star Thrower Entertainment, and stars Teller and Olsen will also act as executive producers on Eternity. The film does not yet have an official release date, but production is set to begin this summer.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph Has Cemented Herself as a Superstar

It's been a big few years for Randolph, who was just recently nominated for and won her first Oscar for her performance as Mary Lamb in The Holdovers, the holiday comedy which also stars Paul Giamatti and Dominic Sessa. She also appeared with a strong performance in the Netflix docudrama Rustin opposite Colman Domingo, who also received a nomination for his work in the film but ultimately lost out on the award to Robert Downey Jr.

She has even played a recurring role as Detective Donna Williams in the hit TV series, Only Murders in the Building, which is set to return for Season 4 later this year. Fans can also hear her voice in the 2022 animated film Puss in Booty: The Last Wish, which was nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film. Randolph is confirmed to appear opposite Mark Strong and Omar Sy in Shadow Force, the upcoming action thriller from writer/director Joe Carnahan (Smokin Aces, Copshop, Narc).

Eternity does not yet have an official release date, but production of the film will begin this summer. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and check out Randolph's Oscar-winning performance in The Holdovers, now streaming on Prime Video.

The Holdovers 9 10 A cranky history teacher at a remote prep school is forced to remain on campus over the holidays with a troubled student who has no place to go. Director Alexander Payne Cast Paul Giamatti , Da'Vine Joy Randolph , Dominic Sessa , Carrie Preston Runtime 133 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers David Hemingson

