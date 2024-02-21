The Big Picture Dolemite Is My Name shows the cultural impact of Rudy Ray Moore and how cinema can amplify underrepresented voices.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph steals the show with her powerful role as Lady Reed, capturing the frustrations and aspirations of an inspired artist.

The film highlights the importance of representation and the lasting impact of Moore's kindness on Lady Reed's career.

The best biopics of all-time are those that engage with their subjects’ historical significance while also depicting them as relatable characters. Though it’s important for biopics to hit the foundational facts and dates that are essential to understanding their subject, the medium of a dramatic story allows filmmakers to transform eventual events into inspirational narratives.

Craig Brewer’s highly underrated 2019 biopic, Dolemite Is My Name, succeeds in showing the outsized cultural and representative impact of Rudy Ray Moore, a comic icon whose innovative productions changed the entertainment industry forever. While Eddie Murphy’s performance as Moore is brilliant, Da’Vine Joy Randolph steals Dolemite Is My Name with her powerful role as Lady Reed.

What Is ‘Dolemite Is My Name’ About?

Based on a script by screenwriters, Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, who wrote a similarly inspirational story with Tim Burton’s 1994 biopic Ed Wood, Dolemite Is My Name explores the origins of Rudy Ray Moore’s comic routines. While working as a struggling record store employee with dreams of being a film star, Moore grows disappointed when he finds that Hollywood films don’t represent the black experience or appeal to black audiences. When his attempts to break into the industry using traditional means prove to be unsuccessful, Rudy decides to create his own production arm and make his own movies. Dolemite Is My Name shows how the transformative power of cinema can lift up underrepresented voices. Rudy's productions employed black artists that wouldn’t have been given a chance in the white-dominated industry otherwise.

Dolemite Is My Name chronicles the production of Moore’s film, Dolemite, a comedy crime thriller that infused elements of the kung-fu genre with blacksploitation elements; produced outside the Hollywood studio system, Dolemite became one of the most popular cult films of all time. Prior to the beginning of production, Rudy is befriended by Randolph’s character, Lady Reed, a single mother who harbors her own ambitions of being in a comedy. Randolph captures the frustrations of an inspired artist who is denied the opportunity to showcase their crafts; despite her knack for physical comedy and sharp wit, Lady Reed fears that she has no future in the industry because she doesn't look like a traditional star.

Despite Lady Reed’s anxieties about how she will be perceived, Rudy gives her the opportunity to tour with him and participate in his routines. Randolph shows how comedy has the ability to boost one’s confidence, as Lady Reed’s audience doesn't care about what she looks like when they’re bursting out in laughter. The film does not deny the personal conviction that comedy requires, and it certainly shows how uncomfortable it can be to bomb a routine on stage. However, the joy that Lady Reed expresses when her work is met with praise from the audience is enough to inspire her to continue with her ambitions. Randolph shows how Lady Reed’s strong self-conviction makes her an essential part of Dolemite once the film begins production.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph's Lady Reed Shows Why Representation Matters

Image via Netflix

While the early moments showing Lady Reed’s success at singing rowdy comedy songs with Rudy are effective in showing the origins of their bond, Randolph shines during the film’s recreation of Dolemite’s hectic production. The film was beset with issues from its inception; Rudy often clashed with the film’s egocentric director, D'Urville Martin (Wesley Snipes), who attempted to inject a sense of gravity to what was otherwise a comically-inclined film. Additionally, the lack of proper funding or advanced equipment ensured that Dolemite was not allotted the same resources that other classics from the 1970s would have received. However, Lady Reed’s optimism in the face of hardship becomes a guiding light for the disgruntled cast and crew members; Randolph does a great job at showing how her maternal instincts help guide the film’s messy production.

While the film contains one of the best performances of Murphy’s career, Randolph shows how Lady Reed supported Rudy during moments of self-doubt. One of Rudy's biggest trepidations in going into the production of Dolemite was the filming of a graphic sex scene, which forced him to be vulnerable in front of his crew and co-stars. Given Lady Reed’s own relationship with how body image affects her performance, she becomes the perfect person to give him advice about having confidence before filming resumes. It’s a critical moment in their relationship as the tables have turned, with Lady Reed giving Moore the support that he needs this time around.

Randolph’s performance also underscores the importance of experiencing art with a crowd, as Lady Reed and Rudy must fight to ensure that Dolemite receives proper distribution and reaches its intended audience. Lady Reed’s assertion to the Dimension Pictures producer, Lawrence Woolner (Bob Odenkirk), that viewers will come see art that reflects their reality makes for one of the film’s most incisive points.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Makes ‘Dolemite Is My Name’ More Emotional

Image via Netflix

While Dolemite Is My Name is one of the funniest films of the 2010s, Randolph adds a heartfelt quality to the film that wouldn’t have been there otherwise. Although Lady Reed certainly earned her reputation based on her incredible talents, she does not ignore the lasting ramifications that Rudy's kindness had on her career. A quiet moment where Lady Reed thanks Rudy for his continued support makes for a nearly tear-inducing scene in a film that is otherwise focused on recreating iconic scenes from Moore's filmography. Randolph ensures that while Rudy and Lady Reed's comedy is remembered, the power of representation is no joke.

While comedy films are often ignored at the Academy Awards, Randolph’s performance in Dolemite Is My Name was snubbed for major award season consideration. It’s a hilarious, inspiring supporting role that steals many scenes, yet never diverts attention away from the ensemble. Randolph is building her own impressive resume as a performer, but it’s notable that one of her best performances to date is honoring a legend who was not appreciated in her own time. Her nuanced work ensures that Lady Reed’s contributions to both cinema and comedy will not be forgotten.

