The Big Picture Da'Vine Joy Randolph shines in her role as Cherise in the Hulu series High Fidelity, bringing charisma, humor, and rock and roll to the character.

Randolph's performance in High Fidelity showcases her incredible musical talent and leaves a lasting impression, solidifying her status as a rising star in Hollywood.

While the series was canceled after one season, Randolph's portrayal of Cherise in High Fidelity established her as a force to be reckoned with and set the stage for her future success in the industry.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph has had quite the year. Though she's been on the radar for some time now, 2023 proved to be a pivotal moment for the actor. Starring in the Alexander Payne film, The Holdovers, Randolph gives a dramatic turn as a grieving mother mourning the loss of her son who died in the Vietnam War. Set in New England during the early 1970s, her performance as school chef, Mary Lamb, is revolutionary because it has introduced her as a serious Hollywood heavyweight within the drama sphere. Paul Giamatti stars in the film as a reclusive history teacher, Paul Hunham, and Dominic Sessa features as Angus Tully, the student he's forced to watch over winter break at the school. Sessa is also experiencing a breakout year thanks to his Holden Caufield-inspired debut performance as the film's leading protagonist. As the three lonely New Englanders inhabit the empty school halls throughout the holidays, they find unlikely refuge in one another. Receiving acclaim across the board, all three stars have garnered award recognition, especially Randolph.

Randolph started the Awards season off victoriously, winning the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress on January 7. Her latest role is just one shining moment in an already sparking career. While it may seem like a breakout year for her as a serious actor, she first experienced the limelight with her breakthrough comedy performance in the Netflix film, Dolemite is My Name. Starring opposite comedy legend, Eddie Murphy, Randolph played Lady Reed, and while the film was advertised as an Eddie Murphy comeback vehicle, she stole the show. It put her on the map as one of Hollywood's funniest comedians, and since then, she hasn't stopped. Appearing in films like The United States vs. Billie Holiday and Rustin, she also plays the no-nonsense Detective Williams in the Hulu original series, Only Murders in the Building. But, it is not her first time appearing in a series for the streamer. Coming off the high of Dolemite is My Name, Randolph starred in the one-season wonder, High Fidelity, opposite Zoë Kravitz and Kingsley Ben-Adir. An adaptation of the 2000 film starring John Cusack and Jack Black, Randolph once again stole the show as a passionate, aspiring musician working in a record shop, dropping needle drop after epic needle drop.

What Is the 'High Fidelity' Remake About?

High Fidelity is a remake of the 2000 film with modern twists and gender swaps that elevate the material to new grounds. A fun spin on the original film starring John Cusack and Jack Black, it launched Black's career, and has become a Valentine's Day staple for many. Kravitz plays Rob, a freshly heartbroken New Yorker reliving her top five heartbreaks like an overplayed playlist on repeat. A record shop owner, Randolph and David H. Holmes co-star as her co-workers, Cherise and Simon. In a full circle moment, it's not lost on the series that Kravitz's mother, Lisa Bonet, played Cusack's main love interest in the 2000 film. As Rob revels in her pain by playing forgotten classics and pop hits, she traverses around the city and goes on dates that have varying degrees of success while attempting to keep her record shop afloat.

Kingsley Ben-Adir plays the heartbreaker in question, Mac, and after leaving a year earlier to move back to London, he arrives back in town to a still mourning Rob, and she is forced to come to terms with the ways in which she has sabotaged all the relationships in her life. It's a comedy-drama series with numerous musical bangers that prove the series is a love letter to music itself. Canceled after only one season, High Fidelity has developed a cult-classic following of its own. Critically acclaimed for its inventive new spin on the 2000s film and the various performances, particularly Kravtiz and Randolph, it's essential viewing for any fan wishing to visit more of Randolph's work.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Effortlessly Fills Jack Black's Role From the Original film

Jack Black's performance as a wise-cracking, music-obsessed, aspiring singer in High Fidelity went off like a lightning bolt in Hollywood. It was his breakout role, starring opposite John Cusack as record store employee Barry, and it foreshadowed his success as showbiz's go-to-funny man. It is no small feat to fill the shoes of any Jack Black role, especially the one that gave him his big break and put him on the map, but Randolph more than fills his shoes in High Fidelity. She takes off running, and thanks to this adaptation being a series, Cherise becomes much more than a punchline or funny joke as she goes through a whirlwind of obstacles across the 10 episodes. Sizzling with style and finesse, Randolph makes a meal out of Cherise and her zest for life as she dreams of becoming one of the trailblazing artists she admires. As Rob moans and mopes, Cherise offers joy and rock and roll as an antidote, and her charismatic, hilarious concoction of cheering up Rob is infectious to watch.

‘High Fidelity’ Is Essential Viewing for Any Da’Vine Joy Randolph Fan

One of the most memorable scenes in the original High Fidelity film is when Jack Black's character, Barry, finally takes the stage at the end of the movie and performs a mind-blowing song. Guitar and mic at the ready, it was a great foreshadowing of the fame that would come to Black with School of Rock, and we get a taste of Randolph's incredible musical talent in the Hulu series too. The whole season, Cherise dreams of buying a guitar and starting a band reminiscent of Fleetwood Mac, Heart, and Aretha Franklin rolled into one, and when she finally sings, we get to experience the full force of the star that is Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

Though she is mainly the resident funny person across the series, the deep, passionate emotion simmering just beneath the surface as a musician desperate to make her dreams come true was just a taste of her talent. Though it was canceled after Season 1 and didn’t reach as wide a fanbase as the series hoped for, her performance is the beating heart of the show, and cemented her status as a star on the rise. The series undeniably became Randolph's, and after its cancelation, it was revealed that Season 2 would center on Cherise and her dreams of becoming an artist. Heartbreaking, funny, and also showing off her incredible vocal and musician skills, Randolph’s performance in the High Fidelity remake should not be swept under the rug as she continues to rise in the ranks of Hollywood.

High Fidelity is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

