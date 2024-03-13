As she pointed out during her inspiring Oscar acceptance speech, Da'Vine Joy Randolph had always dreamed of becoming an actor. Years ago, she moved to Hershey to study classical vocal performance and the performing arts at Temple University, eventually earning her acting MFA from Yale. While met with adversities, Joy Randolph never gave up on her dreams. Her efforts were rewarded, though, as she ultimately landed a role in the Broadway musical Ghost, for which she received a Tony nomination.

Ever since her breakthrough on stage in 2011, the now Oscar-winning star has proven to be an outstanding fit for both comedic and dramatic roles. She has also been a guest star in a few well-known shows, appearing in some episodes of This Is Us, The Good Wife, and Empire. But what are her finest film features? From The United States vs. Billie Holiday to The Holdovers, we look back at the best Da'Vine Joy Randolph movies and celebrate the bright future that lies ahead of her.

10 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' (2021)

Director: Lee Daniels

Image via Hulu

Starring Andra Day as the iconic jazz singer Billie Holliday, Lee Daniels' musical biopic illustrates Holiday as she is targeted by the Federal Department of Narcotics, with an undercover sting operation led by Federal Angent Jimmy Fletcher, played by Trevante Rhodes, with whom she ultimately has an affair. Leslie Jordan also took part in the movie in his last film role.

Despite its mixed reviews, The United States vs. Billie Holiday is an engaging movie that benefits from its strong performances, namely from Day, who was deservedly Oscar-nominated for her efforts. Joy Randolph was also a standout in the film, even though she didn't have as much screen time — the star played Billie's friend, Roslyn, who also existed in real life.

9 'The Lost City' (2022)

Directors: Aaron Nee, Adam Nee

Image via Paramount Pictures

This action-adventure comedy film by Aaron and Adam Nee was met with positive feedback from critics when it was released and was also a 2022 box office hit, grossing over $190 million on a production budget of $68 million. Featuring Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock in the lead roles, The Lost City illustrates a romance novelist and her cover model's jungle adventure after the two are swept up in a kidnapping attempt.

Based on a story by Seth Gordon, The Lost City is a silly but nonetheless enjoyable comedy film that will keep audiences entertained throughout, making for a good family or party viewing. As for the star's role? She plays Loretta's fun and loyal book publisher. Joy Randolph's comedic talents, enthusiasm, and charisma make her shine every time she sets foot on screen.

8 'The Last O.G.' (2018 - 2021)

Creators: John Carcieri, Jordan Peele

Image via Streetlife Productions Inc.

Next is the often-overlooked series The Last O.G., created by John Carcieri and the fan-favorite filmmaker Jordan Peele, which features Tracy Morgan in the lead role. The comedy show follows an ex-convict who, upon returning to his gentrified Brooklyn neighborhood after being released from prison for good behavior, finds himself surprised by how much the world has changed.

As always, the talented Oscar-winning star puts her talents to show by stepping into the shoes of yet another intriguing character: this time, Joy Randolph plays Shaveese 'Veesy' Diggs in The Last O.G., one of her earliest TV roles. Although flawed (it was unfortunately canceled after a four-season run), this uplifting Carcieri and Peele collaboration is worth checking out, particularly if audiences are looking for half-hour sitcoms that keep boredom at bay.

The Last O.G. Release Date March 31, 2018 Cast Tracy Morgan , Cedric the Entertainer , Allen Maldonado , Joel Garland Seasons 3

7 'On the Come Up' (2022)

Director: Sanaa Lathan

Image via Paramount Pictures

Centering on aspiring rapper Bri (Jamila Gray), On the Come Up tells the story of a determined and talented 16-year-old girl whose dad was an underground hip-hop rapper who died right before he made it big. With big shoes to fill, Brianna finds her first song going viral for the wrong reasons and is swept up in controversy. Will Bri's strong will and determination guarantee her a place at the top?

Directed by Sanaa Lathan in her feature-length directorial debut and based on the book of the same name by Angie Thomas, On the Come Up is an authentic and thoughtful coming-of-age tale that sends out poignant messages about self-discovery, facing adversities, and self-development. At the heart of the story is Joy Randolph's supportive and streetwise Aunt Poo.

6 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' (2022)

Directors: Joel Crawford, Januel Mercado

Image via Universal Studios

One of 2022's best animation movies was Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado's The Last Wish, a highly anticipated installment of the Puss in the Boots franchise based on the beloved Antonio Banderas character introduced in Shrek 2. The action-adventure movie follows the iconic feline as he embarks on an epic journey to restore eight of his nine lives by finding the mythical Last Wish.

Visually striking and undeniably engrossing, The Last Wish was understandably the tenth-highest-grossing film of 2022, which proves that not only was it critically acclaimed (it earned a nomination for the Best Animated Feature Oscar), but also highly successful commercially. In the film, The Holdovers' star proves her voice acting gifts by voicing the elderly cat lady Mama Luna, the owner of a Cat Rescue sanctuary for strays.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Release Date September 23, 2022 Cast Chris Miller , Antonio Banderas Runtime 102

5 'Rustin' (2023)

Director: George C. Wolfe

Image via Netflix

While The Holdovers was the big highlight of Da'Vine Joy Randolph's career so far (especially in 2023), she also landed a part in George C. Wolfe's Rustin, the critically acclaimed feature released in the same year that earned Colman Domingo his Best Actor nod. The biopic tells the story of activist Bayard Rustin, who helped shape Civil Rights history by fighting racism and homophobia while orchestrating the 1963 March on Washington.

Benefiting from Joy Randolph's performance as gospel singer Mahalia Jackson (though her performance isn't as poignant as in Alexander Payne's film), Rustin is an important movie that will appeal to both history buffs and general audiences alike, as it is anchored by a well-crafted character study based on the actual life of a real person.

Rustin Release Date November 17, 2023 Cast Colman Domingo , Chris Rock , Glynn Turman , Aml Ameen Runtime 106 minutes

4 'High Fidelity' (2020)

Creators: Sarah Kucserka, Veronica West

Image via Special Effects

It's impossible to think of Da'Vine Joy Randolph without High Fidelity immediately coming to mind. At its center, this gender-swapped adaptation of Nick Hornby's novel of the same name features Zoë Kravitz as the music-obsessed Robyn "Rob" Brooks, the owner of a record store in Brooklyn, as she sets out on a mission to find out whether she is meant to be alone by investigating her previous failed relationships.

While canceled after one season (there wasn't much more story to tell, if we're being fair), the Sarah Kucserka and Veronica West story is certainly worthwhile, especially if audiences are into music, as it features tons of fun references and a brilliant soundtrack. Additionally, Joy Randolph shines as Rob's likable best friend Cherise, a character that has perhaps become one of the star's most memorable. Plus, the genre-swapping in High Fidelity makes the series an intriguing and innovative take on this 1990s tale.

High Fidelity Release Date February 14, 2020 Cast Zoe Kravitz , Jake Lacy , Da'Vine Joy Randolph , Kingsley Ben-Adir Seasons 1

3 'Only Murders in the Building' (2021 -)

Creators: John Hoffman, Steve Martin

Image via 20th Century Fox Television

This Selena Gomez-led series has received major acclaim since its release in 2021, including a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series and a Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series. Blending the comedy and crime genres, the John Hoffman and Steve Martin show follows three strangers (Gomez, Martin Short, and Martin Steve) obsessed with true crime who live in the same NYC apartment and are swept into a murder.

On top of its appealing cast — Meryl Streep, Jesse Williams, and Amy Ryan are also in it — Only Murders Left in the Building delivers a genuinely comical and engaging narrative that keeps audiences invested throughout. Joy Randolph appears in a few episodes as Donna Williams, believably bringing to life the detective who investigates the Tim Kono murder.

2 'Dolemite is My Name' (2019)

Director: Craig Brewer

Image via Netflix

Directed by Craig Brewer, Dolemite is My Name is a 2019 biographical comedy starring the iconic Eddie Murphy as a filmmaker, comedy, and rap pioneer Rudy Ray Moore, who is known for portraying his alter-ego of Dolemite in both his stand-up comedy projects and blaxploitation films starting in 1975 with Dolemite.

Regarded as a cult classic these days, Dolemite is My Name is assuredly essential viewing in both Murphy and Joy Randolph's filmography, as the latter delivers a note-perfect performance and steals the spotlight by perfectly embodying comedian Lady Reed, who starred alongside Moore in his first movie and eventually became one of his closest peers. Brewer's movie, available to stream on Netflix, is overall said to be a very accurate depiction of Moore's true story with Murphy thoroughly shining and providing audiences with one of his career-best efforts.

1 'The Holdovers' (2023)

Director: Alexander Payne

Image via Focus Features

The Holdovers easily takes the first place when it comes to the best Da'Vine Joy Randolph films for a plethora of reasons — not only because she delivers her most defining performance to date, but also because it is overall an undeniably fantastic film. Set in the winter of 1970-1971, Payne's critically acclaimed 2023 feature follows Paul Giamatti's strict classics teacher who is forced to remain on campus over the holidays with a cook (Randolph) and a troubled student (the promising young star Dominic Sessa).

Beautifully shot and masterfully directed, The Holdovers will not leave anyone indifferent; this moving tale of fraternity, companionship, and self-discovery is one of last year's must-see films. While Giamatti's astounding efforts were often (justifiably) praised by critics and audiences alike, Randolph was the soul of this moving feature, flawlessly embodying a grieving mother, which ultimately resulted in an Academy Award-winning masterclass performance.

