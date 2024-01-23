The Big Picture David Emge, who played Stephen "Flyboy" Andrews in George A. Romero's Dawn of the Dead, passed away at 77. He found eternal fame in the zombie masterpiece.

Romero's sequel to Night of the Living Dead takes us outside the farmhouse and shows a world in chaos with the zombie apocalypse in full effect.

Flyboy stands out as horror's most realistic hero, not being the badass zombie-killing stereotype, but a flawed man trying his best.

The horror world lost the man behind one of its most popular characters when David Emge passed away on January 20 at the age of 77. Emge only appeared in a few films, such as 1990's Basket Case 2 and 1992's Hellmaster, but it was as Stephen "Flyboy" Andrews in George A. Romero's 1978 zombie masterpiece Dawn of the Dead that he found eternal fame. Romero's Night of the Living Dead in 1968 might have started the zombie craze, but its first sequel a decade later was even more terrifying. Night of the Living Dead works by being an insular, claustrophobic film that comes off almost like a stage play. Dawn of the Dead, however, takes us outside the farmhouse and shows us a world in chaos with the zombie apocalypse in full effect. We meet several heroes during the film, including a pair of badass cops, but it's Emge's Flyboy who stands out. He's needed because he's a helicopter pilot and has a ride, but he's horror's most realistic hero for not being the badass zombie-killing stereotype. Stephen Andrews is just a flawed man trying his best.

Zack Snyder's 'Dawn of the Dead' Is Inferior to George Romero's Original

Night of the Living Dead is one of the most important horror films ever made. For one, George Romero invented the modern zombie, a thing risen from the dead that craves human flesh. He also created one of the coolest heroes in Ben (Duane Jones), a Black man who takes charge in a house filled with scared white people. Though Romero says he didn't mean to and simply cast Jones because he was the best actor, he created a film that spoke to the times about civil rights and Vietnam.

The message in Dawn of the Dead is clear. With so much of the action focused on our heroes taking shelter in a huge abandoned shopping mall, where they steal to their heart's delight, and zombies roam the aisles, it's an easy analogy about consumerism. With how simple-minded we are about consuming through shopping, we are the zombies. Zack Snyder made a fun and successful remake of Dawn of the Dead in 2004. While it is a good movie, the political message is gone. Snyder's take is a simple horror film and nothing more. And let's not even get started on the superiority of terrifying slow-moving zombies over the suspenseless and nonsensical running ones.

Stephen "Flyboy" Andrews Is a Normal Guy Surrounded by Cool Horror Heroes

George A. Romero's Dawn of the Dead has an intriguing premise. Its locale, set in the real-life Monroeville Mall in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, is a fun setting for horror chaos and only adds to the realism. Special effects guru Tom Savini's work on the zombie makeup and gore is sickeningly awesome. None of that matters though if we don't have characters to root for. Any horror villain can become terrifying when they start hunting down the characters we've come to love.

Dawn of the Dead focuses on four heroes. Two of them are badass SWAT team cops, decked out in their gear and carrying their big guns. Played by Ken Foree (Peter) and Scott Reiniger (Roger) they could have been awful stereotypical cookie-cutter jerks like Snyder made some of the cops in his version. Not here though. Peter and Scott are presented as people and not ones who think they're better than everyone else. They can be cocky (that gets Roger killed), but they also work together as equals with the other two people they find themselves trapped with, a TV news producer named Francine (Gaylen Ross), and her boyfriend, a helicopter pilot named Stephen, who is quickly christened "Flyboy" by the police officers.

Flyboy could have easily been made into a trope. Seeing how he is not the cool heroic type like Peter and Roger, he could have let his perceived inferiority make him a jerk. It would have been predictable to make him the source of drama. Instead, Stephen is presented as a real person. One early scene has him trying to kill a zombie but almost shooting Peter instead. It was a dumb move, but it's understandable in how it's presented. Stephen is a pilot, not a gun expert. He doesn't fit in with the alpha males, but he doesn't cower either. Instead, even though he's an outsider in their world, he fights alongside them, giving his best, and becoming their equal.

Flyboy Provides 'Dawn of the Dead' With Terrifying Realism

This doesn't mean that Flyboy is a flawless good guy — that would be boring, even for a zombie movie. There are realistic layers to Stephen. He does doubt himself at times; you can read it on his face. There is also his relationship with Francine, the only woman in the group, who is also carrying his baby. He wants to rightfully protect her, but he also coddles her too much, treating her like a defenseless woman who can't contribute or take care of herself. When she wants to learn how to fly the helicopter, it makes him angry, but again, he doesn't become a trope. He's not an awful character type, cursing out Francine or putting her down. He loves Francine, and his mistakes are understandable. It's the end of the world, and he's trying to protect the woman he loves and his unborn child the best way anyone could when they have no idea what to do. It's the end of the world after all!

Stephen is integral to killing the zombies in the mall and locking it down. He becomes even more important when Roger dies, and it's just he, Peter, and Francine remaining. Then comes the climax of the film, not a zombie attack, but a human one, when a gang of bikers invades the mall. Determined to protect their home, Stephen and Peter fight back. The zombie horde takes out most of the bikers, but alas, Stephen is shot. This leads to David Emge's performance being taken to another level. We've seen him as a realistic hero; now we're about to see him as the most memorable and heartbreaking zombie on film. As he stumbles into an elevator, the zombies attack, ripping at his flesh. It leads to an iconic reveal when the elevator doors open and out stumbles zombie Flyboy. The acting here is on point. From the way Emge's eyes roll back in his head, his head cocks, his mouth hangs open; and the impossible way he walks on his rolled ankle, all with a gun still dangling from his finger — it's the perfect zombie reveal. It's a gut punch, but also awe-inspiring.

Director Edgar Wright, a huge zombie fan (Shaun of the Dead is a love letter to Romero's movies), summed it up best on social media, saying of David Emge:

"The whole reason the film works brilliantly is you don't want any of the main characters to die; and David brought humanity to his role in spades. Also one of the best zombies EVER."

Horror can get bogged down in tropes with characters that all feel the same. Flyboy was different. You loved him, you were frustrated by him, you cheered for him, and in the end, you mourned him. That kind of acting performance will live on forever.

George Romero's Dawn of the Dead is currently not available on streaming. Zac Snyder's version is available to watch on Netflix.

