The 2000s were the era of the remake and the reboot for horror. It seemed like every classic scary movie was getting a reimagining, and while most were unnecessary, a few set themselves apart by trying something different from the masterpieces that came before them. For example, there was no way of topping The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, but the 2003 reboot worked by changing the plot just enough, and making R. Lee Ermey's character somehow more terrifying than Leatherface himself.

2004's Dawn of the Dead also had an impossible task, as Zack Snyder needed to find a way to separate himself from George A. Romero's near flawless zombie film. Romero was the man who created the modern zombie, and Dawn of the Dead is arguably his best movie. Everything about it works, but Snyder found one element that he could actually improve on. Romero gave the audience hope in his final scene, but Snyder went for gut-wrenching terror.

The 1978 'Dawn of the Dead' Had a Hopeful Ending