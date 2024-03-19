The Big Picture Horror remakes often fail by lacking originality, but Zack Snyder's Dawn of the Dead proves to be a rare exception with its modern take.

While rebooting any classic film that has stood the test of time is an unenviable task for prospective filmmakers, horror remakes in particular present a unique challenge. What is or is not considered "scary" changes based on the political and social climate of the era it is released in, so to simply reiterate an antiquated narrative may be counterintuitive. The early 21st century saw many horror remakes emerging, with Michael Bay’s production company Platinum Dunes producing remakes of such classics as The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Hitcher, The Amityville Horror, and Friday the 13th. A majority of the films from this era were simply unoriginal and unimaginative, utilizing the audience’s familiarity with the material as a stand-in for any genuine inventiveness. While it was initially considered a sacrilegious effort with little potential of success, Zack Snyder’s remake of Dawn of the Dead is among the rare remakes that was worthy of its original.

How Does 2004’s ‘Dawn of the Dead’ Revamp the Story?

Given the legendary status of George Romero’s original films, Snyder faced an uphill battle in convincing audiences that a Dawn of the Dead remake was worthwhile. While Romero’s work on 1968’s Night of the Living Dead essentially created the modern zombie narrative, his work on the 1978 sequel Dawn of the Dead personified the visceral horror and existentialist dread that genre could produce. In a year filled with great horror films, Romero’s Dawn of the Dead stood out for its highly satirical tone, practical makeup effects, and commentary on the fragile state of human relationships. Given the immense cultural impact that the original film had, Snyder’s only option was to swing hard in a different direction, making a Dawn of the Dead film that felt equipped for modern times.

Set in Milwaukee during the emergence of an apocalyptic event, Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead follows the nurse Ana (Sarah Polley) as she prepares for her duties at an overnight shift. While she is initially blind to the flagrant news reports that warn civilians of a potentially dangerous epidemic, she is thrust into the reality of the situation when her young neighbor Vivian (Hannah Lochner) enters her home and violently kills her husband, Luis (Louis Ferreira). The shocking opening makes Ana an instantly relatable character that the audience is willing to invest in as the story continues. It’s evident that despite the shocking violence that surrounds her, Ana spends a majority of the film in a state of grief, as she’s still reeling from the shock of having her world upended. This is a quality not present in the original film, and Polley’s authentic performance makes Snyder’s film even more emotional.

Romero’s films certainly featured memorable characters, even if his best villain was saved for the third film Day of the Dead. However, Snyder’s remake improves upon Romero’s thanks to the strong ensemble of character actors. Once Ana escapes from her neighborhood and finds temporary safety within a local mall, she is joined by the police officer Sergeant Kenneth Hall (Ving Rhames), the existentialist salesman Michael Shaunessy (Jake Weber), the aspiring family man Andre (Mekhi Phifer), the arrogant merchant Steve Markus (Ty Burrell), and the aggressive mall security officer C.J. (Michael Kelly). While the characters are painted fairly broadly and with little nuance, the memorable performances ensure that the audience is invested in seeing how they react to the growing instability of the situation.

2004’s ‘Dawn of the Dead’ Heightens the Absurdity

Snyder has routinely attracted criticism throughout his career for creating stylish characters who lack substance or misreading the motivations of existing characters he adapted. (Looking at you, Batman.) That being said, Snyder is certainly not lacking in his ability to create striking visuals, and 2004’s Dawn of the Dead takes a more action-oriented approach than Romero’s version. While the original film focused on the creeping tension of the characters slowly falling prey to zombie attacks, the remake overwhelms the viewer with frequent instances of shocking gore. While the inclusion of so much graphic content risks depleting the value of any given jump scare, Snyder manages to add kills so creative that they don’t feel repetitive as the story reaches its third act.

Synyder himself has deep flaws as a writer, but Dawn of the Dead benefits from a great screenplay by James Gunn. As with his films in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Gunn adds a good dosage of snappy humor that exemplifies the awkwardness of the characters. This humor isn’t distracting, as the characters use their quippy one-liners to distract themselves from the incomprehensible horror of what they're witnessing. While stylistically their later work would diverge quite dramatically, Snyder’s grounded realism and Gunn’s snarky sensibilities proved to be a perfect match for Dawn of the Dead.

‘Dawn of the Dead’ Succeeds Where Other Horror Remakes Fail

One of the biggest flaws that many horror remakes face is giving the viewer too much backstory, which is unnecessary in fleshing out the narrative. Rob Zombie’s Halloween films made the mistake of filling in Michael Myers’ origin story, even though the ambiguity was to the original film’s favor. However, Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead actually provides less context on the origin of the zombie invasion than Romero’s. While the 1978 film included some news footage that detailed the beginning of the outbreak, Snyder’s film isolates the audience’s knowledge to the information that the characters are privy to.

Horror remakes also struggle when they attempt to replicate iconic imagery from their originals. As good as Jackie Earl Haley was, the remake of A Nightmare on Elm Street could not hope to match the horror of seeing Robert Englund’s slasher for the first time. Thankfully, Snyder avoids the impulse to replicate any direct sequences from the original Dawn of the Dead. While there are stylistic similarities in the way he characterizes consumerist culture, Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead proves that the best horror remakes are those unafraid to establish their own mythology. It remains both his strongest work as a filmmaker and the rare modern zombie movie that does Romero proud.

