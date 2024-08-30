Arguably the strongest entry in a beloved and critically acclaimed sci-fi franchise just got some incredibly exciting news. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, the second installment in the modern Planet of the Apes trilogy, will officially begin streaming on Hulu on September 1. The film stars Gary Oldman, Andy Serkis, and Keri Russell, and picks up 10 years after Rise of the Planet of the Apes, while Ceasar (Serkis) and his colony of apes work to build a new home and learn to co-exist with humans. In addition to Oldman, Serkis, and Russell, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes also stars Jason Clarke, Toby Kebbell, and Judy Greer, and currently sits at strong scores of 91% from critics and 88% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes was directed by Matt Reeves, who took over the second installment after Rupert Wyatt directed the original 2011 film. Reeves began work on Dawn of the Planet of the Apes after previously working on Let Me In, the fantasy horror film starring Richard Jenkins, and Cloverfield, the supernatural horror film starring Mike Vogel. Reeves did such a good job helming Dawn of the Planet of the Apes that he returned to direct the third and final installment in Ceasar's trilogy, War for the Planet of the Apes, and then directed The Batman starring Robert Pattinson five years later. The Batman movie also performed well enough to warrant a sequel, which is expected in theaters in October 2026.

You Don’t Remember Matt Reeves’ Star-Studded Directorial Debut

Matt Reeves made his directorial debut in 1996 when he helmed The Pallbearer, a romantic comedy with a cast that will blow your mind. Friends star David Schwimmer and Oscar-winner Gwyneth Paltrow are in the lead roles of Tom Thompson and Julie DeMarco, with Michael Rapaport, Toni Collette, Mark Margolis, Greg Grunberg, Carol Kane, and Michael Vartan all playing roles. However, the star-studded cast didn't stop the film from being received poorly by both critics and audiences, registering 48% and 18% scores respectively on Rotten Tomatoes.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes stars Gary Oldman and Andy Serkis and was written by Mark Bomback and directed by Matt Reeves. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Dawn of the Planet of the Apes on Hulu on September 1.