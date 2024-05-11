The Big Picture Dawn of the Planet of the Apes is a successful reboot with upgraded VFX and a compelling story.

Koba, a tragic villain, reflects what Caesar could have become due to traumatic past experiences.

The movie explores consequences of communication failures in war, showing the complexity of conflicts.

The recent Planet of the Apes trilogy is one of the most successful attempts at a reboot of a classic Hollywood IP, with three movies that were all critically beloved crowd-pleasers that built upon the legacy of this franchise's history with cutting edge VFX work. The epic saga delivered a compelling, cohesive arc for its lead character, Caesar, portrayed in a groundbreaking motion-capture performance by Andy Serkis. Caesar's rise to power makes for one of the most tragic, thrilling, large-scale stories in recent years, and the second film in the trilogy put him up against a villain who quickly cemented himself as one of the best blockbuster movie villains, Koba.

Koba, is played by Toby Kebbell, who would later go on to offer motion capture for Kong in his MonsterVerse debut. Koba is a bonobo who is a part of Caesar's close circle in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, the second film in the trilogy and the first directed by Matt Reeves. Koba is a trusted friend of Caesar, but far more aggressive and quick to communicate his distaste towards humans. This becomes a point of contention between the two, and leads to Koba betraying Caesar in a violent takeover. Koba is a terrifying, intimidating presence in the story, but his tragic past leaves him as a villain you cannot fully hate even when he poses such a threat to Caesar.

With the release of Wes Ball's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which picks up within this same universe many centuries in the future, it is a great time to revisit the 2014 movie that may be the greatest entry in the entire franchise. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes is a success on all fronts. The motion capture technology feels majorly upgraded from the first film, the environment is rich, the story is thrilling, and Koba is a perfect movie villain.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes A fragile peace is tested between a growing nation of genetically evolved apes, led by Caesar, and a band of human survivors of the devastating virus unleashed a decade earlier. Their precarious truce is on the brink of collapsing as both sides are brought to the edge of a war that will determine who will emerge as Earth's dominant species. Release Date July 11, 2014 Director Matt Reeves Cast Gary Oldman , Keri Russell , Andy Serkis , Jason Clarke Runtime 130 Minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Mark Bomback , Rick Jaffa , Amanda Silver

What Made Koba So Ruthless in 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes'?

Koba's tragic backstory is hinted at directly in the films, with his first appearance in Rise of the Planet of the Apes revolving around how he took a particularly heavy amount of abuse and ridicule from the laboratory scientists. However, the companion novel to Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Firestorm, goes even deeper into his dark past.

Koba was born in a situation not too dissimilar to Caesar's, with a caregiver who taught him sign language. When his mother was killed defending him from an abusive handler, the facility that Koba was raised in lost funding. He ended up being sold off to a television producer. This led to an extended period of abuse and exploitation (including an attack that gave Koba his facial scar and blind eye), further cementing Koba's view of humankind as pure evil. After he escaped this situation, Koba was captured by animal control and turned into a lab animal. This led directly into his appearance in the films.

From the initial tragedy of Koba's mother dying, through the events of the first movie, every single human interaction with Koba only led to his pain and suffering. These experiences hardened him, and painted a view of humanity as irredeemably cruel, in stark contrast to Caesar's upbringing in a loving home with compassionate humans.

When a human party led by a man named Malcolm (Jason Clarke) meets the ape society in the forest in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, they explain that they need to work on the apes' land to repair a generator. Caesar is reluctant to grant them access, but eventually agrees with strict terms. Koba is entirely opposed to the idea and feels strongly that helping humans regain power will only lead to further harm to the apes, a position that is very understandable considering his history. Koba's hatred for humanity is exacerbated when his enhanced intelligence leaves him haunted by his tortured past. This sets up the conflict between Koba and Caesar, as Koba clashes with Caesar's more sympathetic attitudes toward humans, and tensions boil over to the point of a full-on mutiny.

Koba Is a Tragic Villain Who Reflects What Caesar Could've Become

Koba is an evil character in the sense that he is blinded by his hatred, tipping the scales from his actions being defensive to being fueled by vengeance. But it is easy to see why he feels the way he does, how betrayed he would be at the thought that Caesar might not be prioritizing their community's safety when he knows better than any of them how badly it could turn out.

In War for the Planet of the Apes, when Woody Harrelson's villainous Colonel invades Caesar's home, kills members of his family, and imprisons all the apes, Caesar is plagued with haunting visions of Koba. These visions reflect Caesar losing his faith in humanity. The abuse they are subjected to pushes Caesar to a dark place, and Caesar grapples with whether Koba was right. The dynamic between the two reveals how differently Caesar could have turned out if he had been born into different, less fortunate circumstances. There is a world where Caesar faced similar abuse in his youth, and ended up exactly like Koba.

Despite these sympathetic qualities, and the manner in which Koba is positioned as a Caesar who was sent down the wrong path, Koba's brutal behavior makes it hard to root for him. Koba is placed in a complicated position where his motivations are reasonable, but his actions take things a step too far. In this way, his characterization is similar to Killmonger in Black Panther, who also does the wrong things for what are ostensibly the right reasons.

In one of the film's most memorable moments, one which highlights Koba's intelligence and his ruthlessness, Koba pretends to be a harmless animal in order to lull some armed guards into a false sense of security. Koba puts on a performance for them, dancing around and making wild facial expressions, only to switch on a dime when he gets close enough to grab one of their assault rifles. Koba brutally guns them down, in the first major moment, which shows how far he will go to keep humans away from their home.

Taking aside all the rich, thematic qualities of Koba's character, his design is instantly recognizable, and Kebbell gives a phenomenal motion-capture performance. Koba's mannerisms and movements are incredibly immersive, and Kebbell does a great job embodying the character. Koba is richly constructed on every front, from narrative to visual design and performance. Although Koba is only a primary character in this one film, Koba is one of the strongest, most compelling villains, and maintains a looming presence through the end of the trilogy.

'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' Shows the Consequences of Communication Failures in War

The interesting thing about the central conflicts in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes is that no one is downright evil throughout the movie, or at least without cause. Gary Oldman's Dreyfus leads a group of survivors in the city, and although he is also an antagonist of sorts, both the humans and the apes largely only react to each other based on assumptions made about what the other might do. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes sees most of the conflict arising through prejudicial assumptions, miscommunications, and hasty actions by parties that are doing bad things but with sympathetic motivations.

Many great war movies explore the risk of taking proactive measures in combat, such as Sidney Lumet's Fail Safe, or Tony Scott's Crimson Tide, which centers around a debate about the cost of assuming your opponent will launch a nuclear attack. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes functions similarly, with characters making choices out of self-preservation that end up leading to more damage for both sides. Koba's fiery, unshakable conviction that humanity must be destroyed to protect the apes ended up being the thing that tore the apes apart.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes is a surprisingly heavy movie, with a villain whose backstory and motivations make him hard to hate even when he is excessively brutal. Although the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes villain, Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand), looks promising, it is a tall order for any of these movies to offer an antagonist as compelling and richly layered as Koba. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes gave Caesar his greatest adversary. Their dynamic made the middle chapter the strongest one in this trilogy, and maybe even the best movie in the entire franchise. Koba is the film's greatest asset, and pushes Dawn of the Planet of the Apes to the top. The original film from 1968 still stands strong, thanks to Charlton Heston's performance, the groundbreaking makeup effects, and the iconic twist ending. But Dawn of the Planet of the Apes is just as narratively rich, and offers an action spectacle that is about as good as it gets.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

