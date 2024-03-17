The Big Picture RPDR villains bring drama and spice to the show, but face scorn from fellow queens & fans.

While every reality show has its fair share of 'Villains', none are as legendary as those offered by RuPaul's Drag Race. Created by RuPaul Charles and currently airing on MTV, this historic series has long wowed audiences with the fantastic LGBTQ+ art on display and the talented queens it casts each season. From different backgrounds, identities, and experiences, these performers constantly expose viewers to essential topics and spread unique messages by being themselves - and, for some, that means being an iconic villain. These queens spice up their installments with harsh critiques and constant drama, often using this ruthless presentation to get further in the competition.

A significant drawback to this illustrious title of RPDR villain is the scorn it receives from fellow Queens and fans alike; while entertaining, these performers have to defend themselves when those they've been critiquing decide to fight back and throw criticisms right back at them. A villain on Drag Race will inevitably have at least one fight her season with those she's been critiquing - well, until season 16 began airing. One girl this season has put an adorable spin on this archetype, using her witty humor and flawless drag to disguise how she constantly calls out the flaws of everyone around her. And who is this Queen who became one of this franchise's fiercest, most devilish performers while never coming under fire for her comments or attitude? Wake up, everyone: it's Dawn.

A 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Villain Is a Hard Thing to Be

While RuPaul's Drag Race has dozens of Queens for fans to gush over, few members of its large cast are discussed as much as its villains. From Gia Gunn to Mistress Isabella Brooks, this legendary program has featured countless performers who effortlessly inject this beautiful presentation of LGBTQ+ culture with some thrilling drama. A good villain on this show is someone who can deliver scathing 'reads' (skillful jokes at another's expense) and back up their harsh commentary with an excellent drag package, their wealth of talent justifying these jarring opinions. They offer endlessly entertaining moments, yet even the best have had to defend themselves against vitriol from fellow contestants who have finally gotten fed up with their rampant negativity. In season 16, fans (and the queens themselves) have made it clear who they believe this season's villain is: the biting Plane Jane.

Since she first entered the Werkroom, Plane Jane has seemed intent on becoming one of the biggest villains this show has ever seen. With her constant mockery of the other girls and the many times she's offered her blistering opinion (unwarranted, as many call out), it's no wonder why she quickly earned the ire of almost every other girl in her cast. Like many great villains before her, Plane Jane has spent many scenes defending herself from those who felt her reads crossed the line and often had her own flaws pointed out in retaliation. Her response to the tables being turned on her has been...okay; she is definitely not the first Queen to deliver reads and have to defend herself afterward, but whereas others imbue their retorts with the same ferocity they do their reads, she noticeably fumbles when called out for her words. Even more, the reads she's been delivering broadly lack the structure and comedy that the best carry, making her attempts at snark appear blatantly mean and annoying to everyone around. Plane Jane's fiendish personality has overshadowed the season and granted the other queens an easy person to point their frustration towards - allowing another, much more fiendish character to skate by.

The Evilest Elf You'll Ever Meet

Before RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 even premiered, fans were transfixed by the charismatic new contestant, Dawn. This Brooklyn-based Drag Queen wowed watchers in her promotional material with her inventive approach to drag and hilarious dry humor. It quickly became apparent she'd be coming into the competition with a level of nuance and creativity unlike anything the show had seen before, and fans weren't disappointed when she entered the Werkroom and immediately had her fellow competitors (and RuPaul herself) bursting with laughter. With only a few episodes left in the season, it's become clear just how much the other competitors have been charmed by Dawn's unique sense of humor and approach to her drag, expressing their affection for her and her art consistently...even though she is constantly reading them for filth. From plainly informing Plasma that she hated her outfit to telling Nymphia Wind that she was shocked her subpar Snatch Game performance didn't land her in the bottom, almost every single episode has seen her absolutely eviscerating another Queen (in the funniest ways possible).

If she's been constantly telling others her negative opinions of them to their faces for the past ten episodes, why has Dawn earned their affection while Plane Jane is continuously faced with annoyance for her similar comments? This stark difference is due to one simple yet hugely important fact: Dawn is funny. It may not seem like much, but the Queen's ability to imbue every critique with hilarity and her own brand of intergalactic sweetness often has people laughing at her jokes (especially the ones at their expense) just as much as she is. A self-proclaimed 'Elf Queen,' Dawn's personality and Drag persona are drenched with intellectual humor that delivers not only inventive runway looks but also truly cutting reads poking fun at the missteps of others in this competition. Pair this with her openness on topics like her struggles with mental health, and everyone around her finds themselves in the presence of a complex yet profoundly talented artist. Now, Dawn isn't the first RPDR villain to pair her critiques with a wealth of talent (Bianca Del Rio even showed you can be a villain and win!). But never before has someone combined their talent, endlessly endearing (and hilarious) personality, and utterly merciless opinions as she has, cementing her as the most lovable RuPaul's Drag Race villain ever.

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Has its Best Villain Yet

RuPaul's Drag Race has had countless villains across its many seasons, each tremendously lovable in their own way. Past the tough exteriors and critical outlooks, often these characters are shown to have soft, relatable backstories and genuinely kind hearts that many discover and love. This compelling personality is usually hidden behind layers of sarcasm that competitors and fans have to peel through to get to their more complex center. Not with Dawn, though. This fierce Queen wears her personality - the harsh and sweet parts on her sleeve. She broadcasts her intellectual style and dark comedy while always leaving time to tell the girls exactly what she thinks of their drag, and how she thinks they could be doing it better. Dawn takes pride in her opinions, no matter how shady, and this witty confidence mixed with her enthralling talent easily makes her the most lovable villain this show is lucky to have.

