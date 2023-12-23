Charles Dawson Butler was one of the biggest names in the early days of voice acting. He developed a talent for impressions in order to combat his shyness, which helped him get plenty of work in radio and vaudeville. After serving in the US Navy during World War II, he returned to voicing numerous characters in animated shorts before becoming one of the main voice actors for Hanna-Barbera alongside his friend, the equally talented Don Messick.

Butler's diverse vocal range, as well as his massive catalog of characters, is comparable to Mel Blanc. He could play just about any role required in any voice and make the conversations sound believable, be they with himself or Messicks. His later years were spent training the next generation of voice actors, which included the likes of Corey Burton, Nancy Cartwright, and Bill Farmer.

10 Hokey Wolf

'The Huckleberry Hound Show' (1958-1961)

Accompanied by his faithful side-kick Ding-A-Ling (Doug Young), Hokey Wolf hops from place to place, living the street-easy life of a con man. He frequently tries to use his silver tongue and dashing wit to acquire food and shelter for himself and Ding-A-Ling without cost. Unfortunately, he isn't as good of a con-man as he thinks, but no amount of failure will cause him to stop trying.

Hokey Wolf can be seen as a prototype of the more successful Top Cat, but there's still plenty about him to like. His various cons and fast-talking ways allow the writers to have fun with his dialogue, even if his short-term success quickly turns to failure. Butler's voice pays homage to Phil Silver, which gives him a very distinct voice compared to some of his other characters.

'The Huckleberry Hound Show' (1958-1961)

9 Wally Gator

'The Hanna-Barbera New Cartoon Series' (1962-1963)

A well-dressed alligator who lives in a zoo, Wally Gator, longs for the chance to get outside the city and escape to the Florida Everglades. Unfortunately, his attempts to escape are often thwarted by the zookeeper, Mr. Twiddle (Don Messick). Though his many escape attempts always end in failure, he's always ready to try again, and at the least, he gets to meet many diverse and crazy characters.

Wally Gator was one of the many characters created to try and follow in the footsteps of Yogi Bear's popularity. While he never hit it with audiences quite the same way, there's something enjoyable about Wally, be it his cheerful attitude or his never-ending curiosity to explore the world outside his cage. Butler's voice for the character is a humorous parody of Ed Wynn, which helps to accentuate his silly personality.

8 Peter Potamus

'The Peter Potamus Show' (1964-1966)

Traveling the world in a hot air balloon, Peter Potamus and his best friend So-So (Don Messick) seek out new adventures in different time periods. For some reason, they tend to be a magnet for trouble and always have to contend with some form of villain or bad guy. Luckily, Peter Potamus has an ace up his sleeve to deal with them: his signature Hippo Hurricane Holler.

Peter Potamus is one of the more recognizable of Hana-Barbera's B-list characters, to the point that he has made major appearances in shows such as Harvey Birdman: Attorney At Law. He's a pretty simple character, but effective: at his core, he's just a helpful guy who loves exploring and cares more about doing what's right than fame and fortune, though he can have his moments of weakness. Butler's voicework gives him a deep, somewhat goofy voice that emphasizes his big heart.

7 Carlos K. Krinklebine

'The Cat in the Hat' (1971)

As the rain pours down, a brother and sister ponder what to do until a mysterious giant cat in a red and white-striped hat (Allan Sherman) invites himself inside. The family fish, named Carlos K. Krinklebine, immediately demands that the cat leave, but he refuses until he can find his "moss-covered three-handled family gredunza". As the cat leads the children in a search around the house, Krinklebine keeps trying to get him to go.

Krinklebine offers Butler a chance to play a character who is more sour and confrontational. His role in the short is to be the voice of reason and the mature character who tries to reign in all the childish nonsense. However, even he can't remain a sourpuss forever and finds himself joining in on the fun by the end.

6 Snagglepuss

'The Quick Draw McGraw Show' (1959-1961)

A pink mountain lion with high tastes, Snagglepuss is always trying to spruce up his cave and make it more habitable. Unfortunately, be it through the action of the hunter, Major Minor (Don Messick), or his own actions, any effort he makes in this endeavor always gets undone. Still, Snagglepuss doesn't give up, and always tries again.

Snagglepuss is a beloved member of Hannah-Barbera's roster thanks to his infectious personality. He views himself as a bit of a Thespian and speaks every word in a campy and energetic style that you can't help but smile at. Snagglepuss also has a number of iconic catchphrases, such as "Heavens to Murgatroyd!" and "Exit, stage [insert direction here]".

5 Cap'n Crunch

Cap'n Crunch Commercials (1960s-1988)

Horatio Magellan Crunch was born on Crunch Island, a mysterious place inhabited by talking trees. He eventually left Crunch Island and captained his own ship, the S. S. Guppy, with a crew consisting of young deckhands and his loyal Sea Dog (Bill Scott). They sail the seas looking for adventure, stopping bad guys, and sharing the joy of Cap'n Crunch cereal.

When voicing the Cap'n, Butler minimized his usual articulate vocal style, which resulted in a very interesting voice where one word leans into the next. This says a lot about the captain's personality: he's wise and calm under pressure but also has his silly moments. This has helped Cap'n Crunch remain one of the most recognizable and best-characterized cereal mascots.

4 Quick Draw McGraw

'The Quick Draw McGraw Show' (1959-1961)

In the lawless Wild West, a horse named Quick Draw McGraw has taken it upon himself to bring order to chaos. With his trusty donkey sidekick Baba Looey (Daws Butler). While not the sharpest tool in the shed, McGraw is ruthless in the pursuit of justice, and won't rest until he's caught his man. Sometimes, this involves dressing up as a guitar-wielding masked vigilante called El Kabong.

McGraw serves as a glorious spoof on popular Western clichés. He's a far cry from a competent sheriff, but his bumbling antics are inspirational to watch thanks to his never-say-die attitude. Butler gives McGraw a deep voice that speaks in broken English, which both adds to the character's comedy and serves as a way of highlighting Butler's talent when compared to Baba Looey's voice.

3 Elroy Jetson

'The Jetsons'

The youngest child of the Jetson family, Elroy is, in many ways, the perfect son. Along with having very good manners, for the most part, Elroy is quite smart for his age and has a knack for technology. He's almost never seen without the family dog, Astro (Don Messick), whom Elroy was responsible for bringing home.

Elroy is a pretty nice and sincere child character, which gives him a fun role in The Jetsons. His position as a child means that he has little to no authority in the family dynamic, and often clashes with his older sister, Judy (Janet Waldo), but he always remains polite even when annoyed. Butler conveys this with a sweet and innocent voice which captures everything you need to know about Elroy.

'The Jetsons'

2 Huckleberry Hound

'The Huckleberry Hound Show' (1958-1961)

The Huckleberry Hound Show was the first animated show to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Field of Children's Programming and set Hannah-Barbera to be the master of television animation. It followed the adventures of Huckleberry Hound, a laid-back dog who speaks in a southern drawl. Floating between time periods, he tries his best to succeed at whatever job he is assigned to, regardless of what troubles come his way.

Huckleberry Hound is one of the best animated Everyman characters. He never gives up until his job is done, and often engages with the audience through forth-wall-breaking conversations. Butler's vocal performance as Huckleberry Hound is amazing, especially since he can keep up the southern drawl while singing "Oh My Darling Clementine," which has become the character's signature song.

1 Yogi Bear

'The Yogi Bear Show' (1961-1962)

Within Jellystone National Park lives Yogi Bear. Known for being smarter than the average bear, Yogi likes to spend his days trying to filch pick-a-nic baskets from unsuspecting picnickers with his best friend, Boo Boo (Don Messick). The only thing that stands in his way is park ranger Smith (Don Messick), but Yogi is usually clever enough to work around the ranger's attempts to stop him.

Yogi went from being a side character on The Huckleberry Hound Show to Hannah-Barbera's original breakout star until the debut of Scooby-Doo in 1969. It's easy to see why he was so successful: Yogi has such a fun and lovable personality, even when he's doing less-than-ideal things. Butler's performance helps to sell him as a good soul despite his mischievous ways, and his voice is nothing short of iconic.

'The Yogi Bear Show' (1961-1962)

