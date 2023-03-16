It's time to return to Capeside, Massachusetts. The complete series of Dawson’s Creek is getting a new release on DVD and, for the first time ever, on Blu-ray! Fans will be able to get the complete set of the iconic teen drama starting on March 28.

The Blu-ray box set of the series is a must-have for any fan of the original series. Not only will you get to rewatch Dawson’s Creek in Blu-ray quality, but there is a plethora of bonus content to dive into. That edition of the new release will include over seven hours of brand-new bonus features. This includes audio commentaries, new interviews, featurettes, alternate scenes, the original pilot’s ending, and Entertainment Weekly’s “20th Anniversary Reunion Show”.

It’s hard to over-sell the hold Dawson’s Creek had on audiences, especially teens. The series explored the lives and relationships of four young friends in a small coastal town as they grew from adolescence to young adulthood. It had all the young romance, drama, and heartbreak that the teen drama genre is known for, except they did it first. Dawson’s Creek was so popular that it is often credited with paving the way for the creation of other shows like One Tree Hill and The O.C. The series was also so huge that it launched the careers of its four young leads, James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, and eventual five-time Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams.

Who Created Dawson’s Creek?

Dawson’s Creek was created by Kevin Williamson, who based the premise of the series on his own teenage years, and it ran for six seasons between 1998 and 2003. Beyond the series, Williamson is also best known for creating another popular teen drama, The Vampire Diaries, and writing iconic horror films, like Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer. The cast of Dawson’s Creek is rounded out by Mary-Margaret Humes, John Wesley Shipp, Mary Beth Peil, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, and Busy Phillips.

The Complete series of Dawson’s Creek can be purchased on DVD and Blu-ray on March 28. Check out an interview Collider had with Williams below and read the official plot synopsis for the series: