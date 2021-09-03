If you don't want to wait for Paula Cole's song to return, now you don't have to.

If you're a Dawson's Creek devotee who has been reigniting your Capeside memories by bingeing the series on Netflix, but it doesn't feel exactly the same without Paula Cole's instantly iconic song playing on the opening credits, there's good news today. The streamer confirmed via Twitter that, at long last, we won't have to wait for the original Dawson's Creek theme to return. Cole's "I Don't Want to Wait," which aired over the credits during the show's initial run on The WB, has officially been added back to its rightful place on Netflix.

Back before "I Don't Want to Wait" was chosen as a last-minute addition to the Dawson's Creek opening credits, the network that was then known as The WB had originally used Alanis Morrissette's "Hand In My Pocket" over what became the show's unaired pilot episode. However, Morrissette reportedly elected not to use her song once Dawson's Creek got picked up to series, and Cole's was slid in in its place, becoming an instant hit.

However, when it came time for the show to end up on home video or streaming services, many licenses for the original songs weren't retained — which is how Dawson's Creek ended up with different theme music after broadcast, most notably among them Jann Arden's "Run Like Mad." Now, it looks like Netflix has officially shelled out the cash to bring Cole's song back to the show for however long Dawson's will stay on the streaming service. (Technically, Cole did have to re-record the song due to — what else — licensing issues, so that's why it doesn't sound exactly the same as the original broadcast version.)

Dawson's Creek originally aired on The WB for a total of six seasons, from 1998 to 2003, and was the creation of none other than screenwriter and director Kevin Williamson, who would go on to co-create another notable teen drama series on the network (later The CW) in The Vampire Diaries. The series, set in the fictional Massachusetts town of Capeside, followed the loves, lives, and drama of a tightly-knit group of friends, and catapulted its four main leads to stardom — though Joshua Jackson, who played Pacey, was already somewhat well-known for his role in The Mighty Ducks. James Van Der Beek was cast in the lead role of Dawson Leery, with Katie Holmes as his tomboy best friend Joey Potter and Michelle Williams as big-city transplant Jen Lindley.

All six seasons of Dawson's Creek are currently available to stream on Netflix — now, with the original theme song fully restored.

