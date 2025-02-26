There's always room in the hearts of neo-Western fans for a new title, and they will be glad to know that, next month, they have something to look forward to in movie theaters. Day of Reckoning stars Billy Zane (The Phantom) and Zach Roerig (The Vampire Diaries) as two lawmen who team up to search and investigate a duo of criminals who have been going Bonnie and Clyde across the state. The movie is set to premiere on March 28, and Collider can exclusively unveil the first trailer and some new images today.

The trailer of Day of Reckoning reveals that the movie will be an adrenaline-fueled story in which Marshal Butch Hayden (Zane) and Sheriff John Dorsey (Roerig) will be pushed to their very limits to bring criminals to justice. The difference between them is that Butch is a seasoned cop who knows that you can't always play by the rules if you want a job finished, while John will learn that there are places where his badge means nothing and that it also doesn't define him.

The cast of Day of Reckoning also features Cara Jade Myers (Killers of the Flower Moon), Scott Adkins (John Wick: Chapter 4), Trace Adkins (Monarch), Travis Hammer (Godless), rapper Yelawolf, and country rap star Struggle Jennings. The screenplay is written by Travis J. Opgenorth, who previously worked on Supernatural and Botched. The movie is directed by Shaun Silva, who previously helmed music videos for artists like Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Lady A, and Kenny Rogers.

What Have Billy Zane And Zach Roerig Been Up To?

Even though he will always be remembered as the loathsome fiancé of Kate Winslet's Rose in Titanic, Billy Zane has been in some other amazing projects. Recently, he played none other than Hollywood legend Marlon Brando (The Godfather) in Waltzing With Brando — and his uncanny transformation to play the role surprised audiences. He has played himself in titles like the hit series The Boys and the comedy movie Holmes & Watson and tickled his funny bone by joining the main cast of the action-comedy series MacGruber.

Following an eight-season stint in The Vampire Diaries, Zach Roerig didn't shy away from TV — after all, he had already done 281 episodes of the soap opera As The World Turns. He went on to guest star on shows like The Gifted, God Friended Me, and in The Vampire Diaries spin-off Legacies. He was also in the cast of the USA series Dare Me and, most recently, in Step Up: High Water. Roerig is slated to co-star in the upcoming series The Waterfront with Maria Bello (NCIS), Melissa Benoist (Supergirl), and Holt McCallany (The Lincoln Lawyer).

Day of Reckoning premieres in theaters on March 28. You can check out the trailer above and the poster below.