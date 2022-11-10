Day of the Dead (1985) is the third installment of George Romero’s Dead Series. With special effects from the legendary Tom Savini, not only was this the goriest film in the trilogy, but the darkest. Originally intended to be the Gone With the Wind of zombie movies in terms of scale, the film received a budget cut in exchange for an unrated release. Despite the smaller script and the initial mixed audience reaction, Day of the Dead is one of the more philosophical films of the bunch. It shows the struggles of characters as they try to find purpose, happiness, and freedom in a world turned upside down.

Finding Purpose

Day of the Dead continues the timeline we last saw in Dawn of the Dead. The dead have returned to life and devastated the world on the surface. Meanwhile, a small group of scientists, civilians, and military try to find a solution from their base buried deep underground. The start of the film establishes three main facts that push the philosophical angle. The survivors are cut off from anyone else, the previous captain has died, and each character is trying to maintain order in their own way.

RELATED: 'The Walking Dead's Greg Nicotero Directing Biopic on Romero's 'Night of the Living Dead'

One of the film’s core themes is that of purpose. The team is sent underground by orders of the government long before the events of the film but has since lost contact. Despite this, they continue to perform their duties. The biggest outlier for this is Dr. Sarah Bowman (Lori Cardille) who urges the group to work together. Sarah is given purpose in her research even though she lacks the resources to do so. She understands that her efforts can be fruitless but continues due to her belief that there is nothing else to do.

Image via United Film Distribution Company

Captain Rhodes (Joseph Pilato) comes off as angry, demanding, and authoritative. However, his character represents something far more important for the narrative. He represents the illusion of authority and control. When the film starts, the previous leader, General Cooper, has died, leaving Rhodes in charge. This leads him to use his newfound power to compensate for the fact that he is in a situation he can’t control. Rhodes can’t leave the facility because there is nowhere to go. He can’t fight the dead because there isn’t enough ammunition to realistically do so. Only during the climax does he finally decide to make a run for it with his men but even then, he doesn’t know how to fly the helicopter himself. Whichever way you put it, Rhodes is at the mercy of the surrounding situation. Ultimately he drops his bravado when faced with a hoard of the undead. He abandons his men and flees further into the complex as his true colors are revealed. In an instant, any illusion of power that he tried to build for himself while safe underground vanishes. It's every man for himself.

Dr.Logan (Richard Liberty) has a different way to tackle the issue. Rather than destroy the undead or cure them, he believes that they can be conditioned into behaving. He wants to make them fit into the norm by teaching them to act like people by using rewards as an incentive. In other words, he is trying to infuse their actions with purpose. In the same way humans are incentivized to play by the rules in exchange for a pay raise, status, or opportunities, Dr. Logan wants the dead to behave in exchange for the food they crave. Once again, this shows how even Logan is still tackling the situation from a civilized point of view rather than for what it is.

Interestingly enough, the living and the dead are mirrors of each other. As revealed by Logan, the dead do not gain anything from the food they eat, yet they crave it and go after it aimlessly. The same could be said about the humans in this story. Sarah craves a cure but even if she had it, would have no way to administer it. Rhodes craves power but despite obtaining it, remains powerless. Logan craves to domesticate the undead using a system that doesn’t apply to them.

Finding Happiness

Meanwhile, Bill McDermott (Jarlath Conroy) and John "Flyboy" (Terry Alexander) have discovered a new possibility. Unlike the people living within the complex, they have created their own little sanctuary they call “The Ritz.” This makeshift reservoir may be in the middle of a mine shaft, but it is decorated like a home. The backyard also has a large mural of the beach and the concrete ground is covered up by fake grass. This is important because it shows that they have accepted that the world they knew is gone. For them, they see that there is no purpose in what everyone else is trying to do. Instead, they have decided to chase after happiness instead. In this same scene, John gives a speech trying to convince Sarah that there is more to life than rotting away underground. He envisions an island far away from the facility. He dreams of starting anew and learning from the mistakes of the past. For him, this is a happy life.

The final scene is also left ambiguous. At first glance, it seems like a happy ending. They have found John's island, seemingly free of the dead, and from the confines of the underground. However, a couple of details cast it in a different light. While John and Bill enjoy the beach, Sarah wakes up from a nightmare. The events of the last few days still haunt her but more importantly, she sighs and pulls out a makeshift calendar. This small detail may seem insignificant, but it tells the viewer so much about where her character arc is by the end of the film. Despite everything that has happened Sarah is still trapped metaphorically. She may not be underground, but she still performs the ritual of keeping a calendar. Perhaps Sarah will be safe from the dead now but deep inside, she still values the habits of the old world which indicates she might never truly be free. This brings up the next philosophical question. What is freedom?

Finding Freedom

Day of the Dead has one of the most iconic zombies in horror history and his name is Bub (Sherman Howard). Bub draws a line between the living and the dead. Unlike many of the other characters in the film, Bub breaks the cycle. Each time Bub appears he is shown to have evolved somewhat in a literal and metaphorical sense. He starts off jumping forwards when Sarah gets a bit too close. In this scene, he is shown to still have the uncontrollable urge to attack anyone who walks among the living. Every time he is shown after he is mimicking or remembering things he used to do while alive. One key detail during all this is the revelation that despite his advancements, he still craves flesh and is rewarded with it.

Bub’s final scene mirrors the remaining survivor’s arc. Bub manages to free himself from the chains that kept him in the lab. He seeks out Logan only to discover that Rhodes has killed him during the mutiny. Here, Bub makes a conscious choice motivated by grief to seek revenge. He hunts down Rhodes and shoots him, allowing the dead to overwhelm him. This is the scene that shows Bub has also broken free from the cycle and found freedom. Rather than join the rest of the undead as they devour Rhodes, Bub simply walks away. This shows that Bub is no longer controlled by an insatiable desire for human flesh. He is capable of sorrow, sympathy, and anger which make him more human. However, he also no longer requires a reward system to behave in the way he does as he seeks justice for his fallen friend. So in a way, does this freedom make him more human?

Day of the Dead sheds light on themes of purpose, happiness, and freedom. George Romero presents questions and then answers them within the subtext of the film in a way more complex form than previously assumed. In the years after its release, the film has been seen in a more positive light. A closer viewing of the film today reveals that it is more than just loud and gory for the sake of horror and tension. It makes you question the philosophy of the characters as they try to cope with the zombie apocalypse and see a brighter day.