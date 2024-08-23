The Big Picture Michael Pitt returns to the ring in an indie boxing drama alongside Boardwalk Empire co-stars Buscemi and Huston.

The film follows Pitt's character on the day of his comeback fight, visiting family, friends, and trainer in anticipation.

Day of the Fight, an homage to a Kubrick documentary short, has been well-received on the festival circuit with an 83% Fresh rating.

Michael Pitt is getting back into the ring in the first trailer for the new indie boxing drama Day of the Fight. The film will reunite Pitt with two of his Boardwalk Empire co-stars: Steve Buscemi and Jack Huston. Buscemi co-stars with Pitt in the film, while Huston is making his feature debut in the director's chair.

In the trailer, which is shot in striking black-and-white, Pitt plays Irish Mike Flannigan, a once-successful boxer who has recently spent some time in prison. Looking to make a comeback, the film follows him on the day leading up to his first fight since his release. As the bout looms large, he makes his rounds, visiting his uncle (Buscemi), a boyhood friend who's become a priest (John Magaro, Past Lives), his trainer (Ron Perlman, Hellboy), his ex-wife (Nicolette Robinson, One Night in Miami), and his dementia-addled father (Joe Pesci, Goodfellas). The film homages a famed early short documentary film by Stanley Kubrick, also named Day of the Fight, which follows middleweight Walter Cartier as he prepares for a bout in Newark, New Jersey. The film has not yet set a release date, but it has been well-received on the festival circuit, currently holding an 83% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Who Is Jack Huston?

Jack Huston is part of the illustrious Huston dynasty, which includes Golden Age legends Walter Huston and John Huston and contemporary thespians Anjelica Huston and Danny Huston. He broke out in 2010 on HBO's Prohibition-era crime drama Boardwalk Empire playing Richard Harrow, a marksman who covered the grievous facial injuries he'd received in World War I with an eerie tin mask. He has also starred in the films Not Fade Away, American Hustle, and The Irishman (as Robert F. Kennedy), and played the title role in the 2016 remake of Ben-Hur. He currently stars as the mysterious Lasher on AMC's Anne Rice adaptation, Mayfair Witches, and has recently made appearances on Fargo and Expats. He is next set to star in the thriller Unit 234.

Day of the Fight is produced by Huston, Emma Tillinger Koskoff (Joker), Josh Porter (Pretend It's a City), Jai Stefan (Beasts of No Nation), and Clue actor Colleen Camp. The film has been acquired for US distribution by Falling Forward Films.

Day of the Fight has yet to set a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the trailer for Day of the Fight below.